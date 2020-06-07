Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald on George Floyd anger: ‘The first step must be to listen to one another’

DREW BREES’ WIFE, BRITTANY, APOLOGIZES: ‘WE ARE THE PROBLEM’

Fitzgerald wrote that the exact same neighborhoods that he visited along with his mother as a child were on fire after “decades of disappointment, anger and frustration” with unequal treatment.

“We are not listening to one another,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Our winter of delay continues to result in cold hearts and lifeless bodies. The language of the unheard has broken the silence and our willful deafness has led to death and destruction. While our nation has struggled under the weight of a biological pandemic we also find our communities ravaged by the insidious disease of injustice.”

Fitzgerald wrote that the “first step must be to listen to one another” and that he added that he’s hopeful after seeing “tens of millions of Americans from every race, religion, background and socioeconomic status that are trying to listen to one another and effectuate change” since Floyd’s death.