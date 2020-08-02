Cardinals Have “Multiple” New Positive COVID-19 Tests

TheSt Louis Cardinals have “multiple” new positive tests for COVID-19,according to a report from MLB insider Robert Murray The specific variety of positive tests isn’t yet understood.

The news marks the 3rd successive day the Cardinals have found more than one new positive test outcome, with the group finding as numerous as 5 new cases amongst gamers and staffers the other day. Those outcomes were accompanied by a variety of undetermined tests, which have perhaps been dealt with following the other day’s screening. That led to the cancellation of this weekend’s series with the Brewers.

The Cardinals’ next video game is set up for Tuesday in Detroit, though that plan will likely be delayed if undoubtedly the variety of cases within the group has actually grown.

More to come.