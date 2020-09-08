Cardinals have chance to be dangerous in the desert

With Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury leading the charge in Arizona, the Cardinals have a chance to surprise many pundits in 2020.

Best-case scenario

Cardinals finish 12-4. Realistically with quarterback Kyler Murray entering his second NFL season, coming off Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, this team can fight for a wild card spot.

To finish 12-4 though they would need to sweep the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. It’s obviously a tall order, but we’re talking best-case. They also need to stay healthy. The defense also needs to stop opposing offenses. They finished 5-10-1 last season but could have finished 10-6 had the defense done it’s part.

Worst-case scenario

Cardinals finish 6-10. There really should be no way this team finishes as good or worse than last season. If they finish 6-10 that will mean they continued to fail to convert field goals into touchdowns. It will mean the defense still can’t stop a soul and that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has once again failed in his job.

Biggest offseason move

Despite the defense needing to biggest improvements it may have very well been the offense that got the biggest boost. With the acquisition of receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals have a clear cut number one receiver with Larry Fitzgerald being 1A, as he returns…