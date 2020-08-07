Cardinals Game Postponed Due To More Covid-19 Positives

5: 04 pm: MLB will delay this weekend’s Cards-Cubs series, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

12: 25 pm: Major League Baseball has actually formally revealed that tonight’s game is postponed due to one extra favorable test. However, U.S.A. Today’s Bob Nightengale tweets that there’s “concern” of a 2nd favorable test beyond the one the league has actually verified. That might indicate some yet-inconclusive outcomes and likewise discuss the inconsistency in between the earlier reporting on the variety of favorable tests. Clarity on the matter must come later on today.

12: 10 pm: MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets that there was just one brand-new favorable test. Derrick Goold of theSt Louis Post-Dispatch (Twitter link) and a couple of others have actually heard the very same, though SportsGrid’s Craig Mish tweets that there were 2 brand-new positives. Whatever the specific number is identified to be, there figures to be extra screening and contact tracing carried out prior to the league selects the rest of the Cubs/Cards series. The Cardinals had actually currently been intending to play 55 video games in a period of 52 days, so the post ponement of tonight’s game even more contributes to a significant scheduling difficulty.

12: 02 pm: Tonight’s Cardinals game versus the Cubs has actually been postponed due to brand-new favorable Covid-19 test( s) within the Cardinals company, …