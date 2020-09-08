Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins finalizing contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals are ensuring they keep DeAndre Hopkins happy before the start of the 2020 season.

Once the 2020 NFL league year commenced, no one thought that the Houston Texans would willingly trade away star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Every NFL fan and pundit’s jaws had to be picked up off the floor after seeing the Texans traded Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for mid-round draft picks and running back David Johnson. Nearly six months since acquiring him, the Cardinals are making Hopkins a happy camper.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals and Hopkins are close to reaching a contract extension to “properly compensate their star.” This comes days after the Los Angeles Chargers signed wideout Keenan Allen to a four-year, $80.1 million contract extension.

Sources: The #AZCardinals and star WR DeAndre Hopkins are closing in on an agreement on a contract extension to properly compensate their star. Hopkins did the deal himself. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins had been looking for a new deal in Houston

The reason behind Houston trading Hopkins in the first place was that he wanted a new contract extension that would pay him $18-20 million annually and would hold out if he didn’t get it, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

With…