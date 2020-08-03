Cardinals COVID-19 outbreak: St. Louis has 13 positive tests; series vs. Tigers postponed

The number of positive tests in the St. Louis Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak grew to 13 on Monday, Major League Baseball announced. Seven positive tests were from players and six were from staff members. The league postponed St. Louis’ four-game series against the Tigers that was scheduled to run Tuesday-Thursday after the latest round of test results.

The Cardinals did not play their weekend series against the Brewers after learning of multiple positive tests late Thursday night. They now will have seven games in a row postponed due to the outbreak. MLB is still planning on the Cardinals playing the Cubs on Friday.

Here’s part of MLB’s Monday statement:

The Club, which has been in quarantine since Thursday, will stay in Milwaukee and their personnel will continue to be tested daily. The tentative plan is for the team to resume its regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis.

The Cardinals are the second MLB team dealing with an outbreak in a season that is not yet two weeks old. The Miami Marlins had four players test positive last weekend, and that number grew to 18 over the course of the week. The CDC estimates that COVID-19’s incubation process can span from two to 14 days, with the median time being five days. New infections, then, are recorded on a lag.

Major League Baseball’s season was believed to be endangered entering the weekend, based on comments…