Cardinals COVID-19 outbreak: More positive test results expected, per report

Major League Baseball is apparently bracing for extra positive COVID-19 tests amongst theSt LouisCardinals It was reported the Cardinals had at least 6 positive test results amongst their taking a trip celebration, consisting of 3 from gamers, on Friday andSaturday Their three-game weekend series in Milwaukee versus the Brewers was held off.

On Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Cardinals had 4 undetermined tests Saturday (one gamer and 3 team member), and those would remain in addition to the positive tests currently understood. ESPN’s Jeff Passan adds that several brand-new positives are “expected.” The team said it did not expect having brand-new test results up until Monday, nevertheless, and would stay in Milwaukee over night.

The Cardinals are set up to play 4 video games versus the Tigers in Detroit from Tuesday to Thursday, consisting of a Wednesday doubleheader, the league revealed. It’s uncertain how Sunday’s test results will impact the Cardinals’ schedule at the minute.

The Miami Marlins had 4 gamers test positive last weekend, which number grew to 18 throughout the week. The CDC approximates that COVID-19’s incubation procedure can cover from 2 to 14 days, with the mean time being 5 days. New infections, then, are taped on a lag.

Major League Baseball’s season was believed to be endangered going into the weekend, based upon remarks commissioner …