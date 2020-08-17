Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford suffers pectoral injury

The Arizona Cardinals corner hasn’t played a single down for the team since signing last year

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals brought in former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford in hopes of him refortifying their secondary. That never happened, as he broke his leg last summer, just days prior to the start of the 2019 NFL season. Flash forward to 2020, it’s the same old, same old for Alford.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Alford suffered a pectoral injury during Arizona’s practice on Sunday. Team doctors are currently evaluating Alford to see how long he’ll be on the sidelines.

#AZCardinals CB Robert Alford suffered a pectoral injury in practice yesterday, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Evaluations ongoing to see about treatment and time he’ll be sidelined. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 17, 2020

The Alford experiment has not gone as the team had planned

Alford was a 2013 second-round draft pick by the Falcons, and spent a full six years with the organization. Last year, Atlanta released Alford for the purpose of freeing up cap space. The veteran corner was just two years into the four-year, $38 million contract extension he signed back in 2016.

The Cardinals swooped in just two days after Alford’s release to sign him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract….