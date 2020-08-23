Cardinals Activate Paul DeJong From Injured List

The Cardinals have actually triggered shortstop Paul DeJong from the injured list, as initially reported by Anne Rogers of MLB.com (Twitter link). DeJong was among 7 gamers in the company who checked favorable for COVID-19 a couple of weeks back, however he’s luckily gone back to health and playing shape in brief order. Right- hander Seth Elledge was optioned out to clear active lineup area.

Ultimately, the Cards’ shortstop missed out on simply eleven of the group’s video games, although that’s mainly a reflection of the club’s sixteen-day lack that came from the break out. The strong DeJong has actually paired league average offense with strong protective metrics in the last few years, settling in as an above-average daily choice. Tommy Edman got the bulk of shortstop operate in DeJong’s lack, however he’s now totally free to go back to an energy function.

More broadly, the Cardinals’ shutdown has actually positioned the front workplace in something of an uncomfortable position with the trade due date simply 8 days away. As president of baseball operations John Mozeliak discussed to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the club has an even smaller sized sample than a lot of groups on which to self-assess.

From the outdoors, that appears it might be especially difficult forSt Louis, which has strong gamers throughout the lineup however couple of star-level …