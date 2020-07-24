‘Cardigan’ Easter eggs decoded – CNN

But that may be tough to for Swift fans when the vocalist peppered a lot of individual notes throughout the video for “Cardigan”– the very first video off her newly released album “Folklore,” which dropped at midnight onFriday

.

“Swifties” understand she normally drops a couple of tips about her life in her video.

“Cardigan” is no various.

“One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos,” Swift stated throughout a live chat on Friday.

The clock It’s no coincidence that the hands in the clock on the wall are at one and 3, Swift’s fortunate number is13 ‘ “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first #1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter,” Swift explained about the number’s significance to her a couple of years back. Wedding bells? Swift is seen using a white gown in the middle of a wonderful forest at one point in the video, triggering some to hypothesize that a wedding event may be on the horizon. The vocalist has actually been dating Joe Alwyn for the previous 4 years. “And when I felt like I was an old cardigan/ Under someone’s bed/ You put me on and said I was your favorite,” she sings. Let’s not forget that Alwyn starred in the 2018 film, “The Favourite.” A message for Harry Styles? Could Swift likewise be sending out a message to her ex- sweetheart, Harry Styles? The “Cardigan” video shares some familiar qualities with the video for “Falling,” which Styles launched previously this year. In both, the artists play pianos with close- ups of their hands, using rings. Each of their pianos overflow with water, triggering them to end up being immersed with absolutely nothing however their instrument. Perhaps it’s a visual recommendation to how music has conserved them in challenging times? Gold Perhaps another nod to Alwyn might be her recommendation to gold in this video and her album. In one scene from “Cardigan,” she opens the piano to discover a burst of gold light, which she then climbs up into. Some audiences believe that gold color might represent her sweetheart, something fans have actually seen in previous tunes she’s launched throughout their relationship, consisting of “Dress” and “Daylight.” And, in her brand-new tune, “Invisible String” she sings, “One single thread of gold tied me to you.”

