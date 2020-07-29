Cardiff burglar who ransacked Sol Bamba’s home walks free because he was victim of ‘modern slavery’

A teenage burglar whose gang ransacked a Cardiff City footballer’s home has actually strolled free from court because he was a victim of ‘contemporary slavery’ throughout the raid.

The 17- year-old, who can not be called, took jewellery, designer bags and a ₤62,00 0 Range Rover from Sol Bamba’s home in the break-in with 3 good friends.

The 35- year-old centre-back was playing in France and his partner Chloe was away with their 3 kids – aged 5 to 12 – when the raid happened in the Welsh capital.

The gang was found on CCTV smashing a rear patio area door prior to repeling in Bamba’s Range Rover on July 27 in 2015.

But the court heard the teen was later on discovered to have actually been a victim of contemporary slavery when the criminal activity happened and bullied into participating in the raid.

The judge spared him jail, stating was a ‘hesitant individual’ in the break-in after being pushed into it by an older male.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl stated: ‘At around 1pm on July 27, the Bamba household left their home leaving Mr Bamba’s Range Rover parked outdoors of the doors.’

The court heard a black Honda Civic was found on CCTV driven by accomplice Kyle Harris, 25, with the teen inside and a 3rd male.

Mr Strobl stated: ‘This black Honda was caught on the CCTV driving past the home a number of times.’

Cardiff Crown Court heard the kid was then seen smashing glass to enter into the home.

Mr Strobl continued: ‘Inside the home a messy search was carried out throughout the entire home.’

Bamba (left) was playing in France and his partner Chloe (right) was away with their 3 kids – aged 5 to 12 – when the raid happened

A Louis Vuitton bag, a Cartier watch, a Chanel bag and the Range Rover were amongst the high-end products taken.

The court formerly heard partner Chloe was ‘ravaged at the invasion into her home.’

Cardiff City were playing a pre-season friendly versus OGC Nice on the day of the break-in.

The teen pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to burgling Mr Bamba’s home, driving without a licence and driving without insurance coverage.

Accomplice Harris, 25, of Rumney, Cardiff, was earlier imprisoned for 2 years after confessing his part in the break-in.

The teen was 17 at the time of the offense and brought it out with a ‘much older male.’

Judge Richard Twomlow stated the ‘extremely pertinent elements’ of his age and contemporary slavery were taken into consideration.

He stated: ‘You appear to have actually been a hesitant individual in the break-in with a much older male.’

The teen was handed an 18- month neighborhood order, 180 hours unsettled work and 25 days rehab activity.

A 3rd male is still waiting to be taken to court.