Cardiff 2009: England pull off great escape in thrilling Ashes opener | Cricket News





Michael Atherton interviews Monty Panesar and James Anderson after England’s great escape in Cardiff

Edgbaston 2005, Headingley 2019, final 12 months's World Cup last at Lord's – we've been revisiting some thrilling England finishes

Our subsequent cease is Cardiff 2009, when Monty Panesar and James Anderson mixed in a dogged last-wicket stand that lasted over 11 overs to foil Australia and earn England a draw in that summer season’s Ashes opener.

Ahead of the complete rerun of that Test from 10am on Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket, together with a watchalong of the closing levels on Sunday, we have a look at how Cardiff's first-ever Test unfolded….

DAY ONE – England shut on 336-7

Kevin Pietersen rebuilt England’s first innings alongside Paul Collingwood

England, like they did in 2015, started the 2009 Ashes collection trying to regain the urn on residence soil having misplaced it in Australia following a 5-Zero hammering. After profitable the toss on a gradual pitch, Sir Andrew Strauss opted to bat in opposition to an inexperienced Australia assault however the hosts slipped to 90-Three with Mitchell Johnson – England’s nemesis in the 2013-14 Ashes – accounting for the captain and Ravi Bopara.

The residence facet’s center order rallied, with Kevin Pietersen (69) and Paul Collingwood (64) including 138 after which, after they’d fallen in fast succession, Matt Prior (56) and Andrew Flintoff (37) sharing a partnership of 86. Flintoff – amid his last Test collection, one thing he would announce forward of the following recreation at Lord’s – and Prior had been each bowled by Peter Siddle late in the night session as England’s day had a contact of the gloss wiped off, but it surely was just about honours even.

DAY TWO – Australia shut on 249-1, path by 186

It was very a lot benefit Australia come stumps the next day, although, with England managing simply the one wicket – the late Phillip Hughes caught by Prior off Flintoff for a vibrant 36.

Simon Katich and Ricky Ponting stroll off on the finish of day two after hitting unbeaten centuries

Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and team-mate Simon Katich got here by way of early scares to succeed in 100 not out and 104 not out respectively – Ponting subjected to an lbw overview first ball and Flintoff unable to cling on to a pointy return catch that might have eliminated Katich for 10.

Ponting moved previous 11,000 Test runs throughout his century and ended the day far happier than he would have been in the morning session as England swelled their complete to 435. Graeme Swann (47), Anderson (26) and Stuart Broad (19) all reached double figures because the hosts added 99 earlier than being bowled out, with Swann smoking fellow spinner Nathan Hauritz for 3 consecutive boundaries in a belligerent show.

DAY THREE – Australia shut on 479-5, lead by 45

Rain knocked off 22 overs on day three, stopping Australia from extending their lead even additional. England had struck 3 times in the morning session with Anderson pinning Katich (122) lbw to finish a 239-run alliance with Ponting after which forcing Mike Hussey (3) to drive behind, earlier than Panesar bowled Ponting off an inside-edge for 150.

Ricky Ponting was bowled for 150 by Monty Panesar – but it surely was one other day of toil for England

Australia had been 4 down at lunch and nonetheless 87 behind however England solely picked up yet another wicket – that of Michael Clarke late on for 83 when he edged Broad behind on the pull – with Clarke and Marcus North sharing a stand of 143 for the fifth wicket. Clarke’s dismissal got here amid six overs below the lights in Cardiff after the rain had fallen earlier in the ultimate session and induced an extended delay, but it surely was England below the pump at stumps.

DAY FOUR – England 20-2, path by 219

England would have been grateful for extra rain on day 4 with the ultimate session fully worn out after they’d sunk to 20-2 – Cook and Bopara ousted lbw for single figures by Johnson and Ben Hilfenhaus respectively.

Alastair Cook trudges off after being dismissed by Mitchell Johnson on day 4

North (125no) and Brad Haddin (121) had made three-figures scores in their first Ashes knocks, placing on a mammoth 200 for the sixth wicket earlier than Haddin holed out off Collingwood and Ponting declared on 674-6, Australia’s highest complete in opposition to England since 1934 and their sixth-highest complete ever in opposition to any opposition.

England had failed to select up wickets below leaden skies however Australia managed it in the 20-minute interval earlier than tea and though a downpour afterwards denied the Baggy Greens the prospect to inflict extra harm, England had been nonetheless staring down the barrel with day 5 in Cardiff set honest.

DAY FIVE – England shut on 252-9, match drawn

Fair it stayed however Australia couldn’t benefit from it with little question many England followers buzzing The Great Escape theme tune as Panesar and Anderson, and let’s not neglect, Collingwood, performed spoiler.

Paul Collingwood’s stubborn knock helped England earn a draw

England’s perilous place of 20-2 quickly grew to become a disastrous 70-5 as Pietersen was castled by Hilfenhaus, and Strauss and Prior had been caught off Hauritz taking part in ugly photographs. Collingwood (74 of 245), although, lived as much as his Brigadier Block moniker and alongside Flintoff (26), Broad (14) and Swann (31) took time from the sport – Collingwood’s eighth-wicket stand with Swann price 62, throughout which era Swann required consideration from the physio after being peppered by some ferocious deliveries from Siddle.

When Collingwood fell to a parried catch from Hussey after trying to work Siddle by way of level, England had been 9 down and 6 runs behind with 50 minutes to play, however Anderson (21no off 53) and Panesar (7no off 35) noticed off the following 69 balls fairly calmly as England, skipper Strauss in specific, went by way of a gamut of feelings on the balcony.

The England balcony claps throughout an absorbing finish to day 5 in Cardiff

When England took the lead by way of an Anderson boundary two overs and 10 minutes had been misplaced and so they solely wanted to bat till 6.40pm, not the official minimize off time of 6.50pm. They did simply that, salvaging an unlikely draw in a collection they’d go on to win 2-1 after triumphing by 197 runs in the ultimate Test at The Kia Oval. That Cardiff escape act proving essential.

