Cardiff 2 – 3 Blackburn

Adam Armstrong’s 45-yard wonder goal dented Cardiff’s play-off hopes as Blackburn took the spoils with an exciting 3-2 victory.

​​​​​Tony Mowbray’s Rovers twice came from behind thanks to goals from Danny Graham and Dominic Samuel before Armstrong produced among the goals of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Cardiff’s Will Vaulks had opened the scoring with another superb strike and Robert Glatzel put the Bluebirds right back ahead after Graham’s equaliser but they hadn’t banked on Armstrong’s effort.

The Welsh side still stay static in sixth place going into Wednesday’s fixtures. Both teams wore black armbands and held a minute’s silence in memory of Cardiff great Peter Whittingham, who died in March. Whittingham ended his career with Rovers.

Cardiff passed the ball nicely in wet conditions in early stages but it was Rovers who should have opened the scoring when Armstrong’s cross from the left reached the far post, but visiting right-back Ryan Nyambe could only hook over.

Cardiff’s Vaulks responded by putting his side ahead with a minute of magic. Racing to a Joe Ralls pass down the left, Vaulks looked totally bereft of options in the box.

He opted for an outrageous lobbed attempt on goal with the outside of his right foot because of this and his technique was perfect since the ball cleared Christian Walton in the Rovers goal.

Image:

Adam Armstrong celebrates his match-winning goal



Blackburn are not behind for long. Graham was the scorer after Darragh Lenihan’s header from the corner hit the post and then Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies, with the striker tapping in.

Junior Hoilett volleyed just wide as Cardiff looked for a response and Josh Murphy also worked Walton from range before Glatzel came up trumps.

Ralls looked to acquire a shot away but did well to remain patient. The ball visited Murphy after which Joe Bennett, whose cross was turned in by the German striker.

Cardiff kept Blackburn waiting in the rain in the very beginning of the second half and it turned out to be a mistake. Curtis Nelson made a hash of a cross after which fell Samuel in the box.

It looked a clear penalty and although the shouts were waved away by referee Matt Donohue, it mattered little to Rovers as Armstrong put the ball straight back in and Samuel converted.

The goal gave Blackburn belief and both teams had chances in an open second half. Smithies was forced in to a fine save your self to stop Samuel from putting Rovers ahead for initially.

Armstrong then topped Vaulks’ effort in the 70th minute. Cardiff’s Leandro Bacuna gave the ball away in midfield and Armstrong struck the ball first time.

The ball sailed over Smithies to leave Cardiff shell-shocked and so they could not respond despite Lee Tomlin and Callum Paterson appearing off the bench.