Cardiff 2-3 Blackburn: Adam Armstrong dents Bluebirds’ play-off hopes | Football News

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Blackburn

Adam Armstrong’s 45-yard wonder goal dented Cardiff’s play-off hopes as Blackburn took the spoils with a thrilling 3-2 victory.

​​​​​Tony Mowbray’s Rovers twice originated from behind because of goals from Danny Graham and Dominic Samuel before Armstrong produced one of the goals of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Cardiff’s Will Vaulks had opened the scoring with still another superb strike and Robert Glatzel put the Bluebirds back ahead after Graham’s equaliser however they had not banked on Armstrong’s effort.

The Welsh side still remain in sixth place entering Wednesday’s fixtures. Both teams wore black armbands and held a minute’s silence in memory of Cardiff great Peter Whittingham, who died in March. Whittingham ended his career with Rovers.

Cardiff passed the ball nicely in wet conditions in the beginning but it was Rovers who should have opened the scoring when Armstrong’s cross from the left reached the far post, but visiting right-back Ryan Nyambe could only hook over.

Cardiff’s Vaulks responded by putting his side ahead with a minute of magic. Racing to a Joe Ralls pass down the left, Vaulks looked totally bereft regarding options in the box.

He opted for an outrageous lobbed attempt on goal with the outside of his correct foot because of this and his approach was excellent like the basketball cleared Christian Walton inside the Rovers objective.

Adam Armstrong celebrates his / her match-winning objective

Blackburn were not right behind for lengthy. Graham is the scorer following Darragh Lenihan’s header from the corner struck the write-up and then Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies, with all the striker going in.

Junior Hoilett volleyed simply wide because Cardiff seemed for a reaction and Josh Murphy likewise worked Walton from selection before Glatzel came upward trumps.

Ralls seemed to get a chance away nevertheless did properly to stay affected person. The basketball went to Murphy and then Joe Bennett, whoever cross has been turned in from the German striker.

Cardiff kept Blackburn waiting in the particular rain in the beginning of the 2nd half also it proved to be an error. Curtis Nelson made a new hash of any cross after which fell Samuel in the container.

It looked an obvious penalty in addition to although the shouts were waved away by simply referee Matt Donohue, that mattered tiny to Rovers as Armstrong put the basketball straight back and Samuel converted.

The goal provided Blackburn idea and each teams experienced chances in a open 2nd half. Smithies was pressured into a great save to prevent Samuel coming from putting Rovers ahead the first time.

Armstrong then capped Vaulks’ work in the particular 70th minute. Cardiff’s Leandro Bacuna gave the ball apart in midfield and Armstrong struck the particular ball first-time.

The ball traveled the world over Smithies to depart Cardiff shell-shocked and they cannot respond in spite of Lee Tomlin and Callum Paterson showing up off the along with.