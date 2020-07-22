Cardiacs frontman Tim Smith dead at 59: Fans mourn death of singer for British cult rock band

Tim Smith, frontman of the influential British cult rock band Cardiacs, has died at the age of 59.

Smith developed a rare neurological disorder called dystonia in 2008 after suffering a heart attack.

The condition left him with impaired dexterity and ability to speak as well as also causing painful muscle spasms.

No further information surrounding the passing of Smith is yet available.

Born in Surrey in 1961, Tim began his musical career in 1975 playing guitar for an unknown instrumental band.

Cardiacs Albums The Obvious Identity – 1980 Toy World – 1981 The Seaside – 1983 Rude Bootleg (Live) – 1986 Big Ship – 1987 A Little Man and a House and the Whole World Window – 1988 Cardiacs Live – 1988 On Land and in the Sea – 1989 Heaven Born and Ever Bright – 1992 All that Glitters is a Mares Nest (Live) – 1995 Sing to God – 1996 Guns – 1999 The Special Garage Concerts Vol I (Live) – 2005 The Special Garage Concerts Vol II (Live) – 2005

He eventually began the band Cardiac Arrest with his brother Jim in about 1980 and released one album – The Obvious Identity – before they changed the name to Cardiac shortly after.

The band went through a number of line-up changes over the course of their first three decades, with Tim and Jim remaining the sole constant members.

The most recent line up included Tim Smith on lead vocals, guitar, keyboards, organ, production, his brother Jim Smith on bass and vocals, Bob Leith on drums, Kavus Torabi on guitar and vocals, Cathy Harabaras on percussion and backing vocals and Melanie Woods on percussion and backing vocals.

During the 1990s, Smith took a break from Cardiacs to work on various other projects. During 1989 and 1991, he wrote songs for a solo album – Tim Smith’s Extra Special OceanLandWorld – eventually released in 1995.

He, former wife Sarah Smith, and William D. Drake were reunited as the Sea Nymphs a ‘folkier, more ethereal and relaxed’ version of Cardiacs.

Cardiacs had been on indefinite hiatus since Smith’s 2008 hospitalisation.

Their work was cited as a key influence by acts such as Blur, Radiohead, Napalm Death and Faith No More.

Tim opened up about his condition in an interview with tQ in 2017.

He said: ‘Some days I can cope with it, if I’m mentally able to. I’ve not even told the kids which I’m pretty ashamed of and all I can say is that I’m sorry. I had no idea how much I actually meant to all these incredible people and have been trying to know what they mean to me.

‘The only way I can try and let you know how I feel at the moment is… imagine if you were wearing a skintight bodysuit made of fishnet all around you with electrical pulses going all the time. This is what my body feels like unless I fall asleep.’

Fans have taken to social media to mourn the death of the influential guitarist and frontman.

TV presenter and journalist Matthew Wright said: ‘Just been told Tim Smith of Cardiacs fame is no longer with us. He’s singing to god in person I guess.

‘My deepest condolences to his loved ones, his many friends and countless fans. A sad day for music.’

Welsh pop critic Simon Price added: ‘Sorry to hear about Tim Smith of Cardiacs. Met him once, years ago. Lovely man.

‘I have good friends and family who were part of the Cardiacs ‘family’ and did loads of fundraising work for Tim’s healthcare. Thinking of you guys today.’