Cardi B wants AOC to run for president in 2024

The Bronx rap artist just recently took to Twitter to reveal her assistance for the Democratic legislator, who represents the 14th district of New York, consisting of parts of the Bronx and Queens.
“She better run for president when she turns 35,” Cardi composed on Twitter after seeing a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing to her hit tune “Bodak Yellow.”
Ocasio-Cortez reacted in kind: “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020”
The legislator’s action was a play on the name of a hit tune by Cardi B andMegan Thee Stallion The tune “WAP” is a feminist anthem, however the acronym stands for something specific and completely various.
Ocasio-Cortez, 30, will satisfy the age requirement to be United Statespresident in 2024 However, it’s unclear that she has any objective to run.
Of course, Cardi is no complete stranger to politics. She frequently takes to social networks to share her views on a variety of political and social concerns, and evenendorsed Sen Bernie Sanders for the 2020 governmental election.
Sanders even as soon as recommended that Cardi must run for office herself.