Cardi B wants AOC to run for president in 2024

The Bronx rap artist just recently took to Twitter to reveal her assistance for the Democratic legislator, who represents the 14th district of New York, consisting of parts of the Bronx and Queens.

“She better run for president when she turns 35,” Cardi composed on Twitter after seeing a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing to her hit tune “Bodak Yellow.”

Ocasio-Cortez reacted in kind: “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020”

The legislator’s action was a play on the name of a hit tune by Cardi B andMegan Thee Stallion The tune “ WAP ” is a feminist anthem, however the acronym stands for something specific and completely various.