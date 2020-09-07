Cardi B & Trump-Loving Candace Owens GO AT IT In Political Social Media Feud!

Oh, you know, just another fight online about politics on Labor Day Weekend!

Rapper Cardi B and grifter right-wing political activist Candace Owens had it out with each other late last night in an epic feud over Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Wet A** P**sy, Black culture, and more political and socio-economic topics related therein. They covered a LOT of ground in this social media meltdown, y’all!

It kicked off by Owens blasting the Bodak Yellow rapper for sitting down with Biden recently, and specifically regarding Cardi asking Biden what he’d do about Black men dying in America. Owens took umbrage with that framing of the question, as she called out Cardi by saying Black men die at the hands of other Black men more than they do cops — as if police brutality weren’t a serious issue in this country. Oh, Candace.

Quickly, the firestorm devolved from there, with Owens belittling systemic racism in police departments across the country while clearly showing jealousy over the fact that Cardi was able to sit down with Biden. Girl, we get it, you wish you had Cardi’s pull! Don’t be jealous, be kind!!!

Owens straight-up called out the rapper in a tweet about her hit song Wet A** P**sy, then, baiting Cardi into a…