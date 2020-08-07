Cardi B Talks Raising Daughter Kulture & Navigating Her Terrible Two ‘Tantrums’!

Cardi B constantly keeps it refreshingly real, and it’s no various when it concerns parenting!

During a brand-new interview with Radio com on Friday, the outspoken performer opened about raising her and other half Offset‘s 2-year-old daughter Kulture, exposing their charming youngster has actually TOTALLY welcomed her terrible 2s.

Though she explained the youngster as a “funny baby” and “such a sweet and funny person,” Cardi stated she’s still rather the handful– particularly after turning another year older last month on June 17.

“These terrible two things, it doesn’t come in the middle. It just comes right away. Her tantrums sometimes, I’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is crazy.’ She has this look where I’ll be like, ‘You are up to no good.’”

The 27- year-old rap artist likewise included that her mini-me has a little bit of a craving for sweets and yearns for ice cream frequently:

“She wants to eat ice cream. It can be like 11 o’clock and it’s like, ‘You want ice cream right now? I know how you get at night when you eat ice cream or a certain type of candy.’ She just gets too hyper.”

Oh guy. We can simply envision how disorderly bedtime should seek that! LOLz.

Bardi confessed she does not need to look extremely far when evaluating her …