Cardi B Spent $100K On Coronavirus Tests To Safely Shoot The WAP Music Video!

Safety doesn’t come cheap!

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion lifted our spirits with the release of their new track WAP and accompanying music video, but shooting something of that caliber during a pandemic has a big price!

Related: Cardi B Joined OnlyFans! See WAP Outtakes And ‘Private Stuff’ Now!

In a new interview with i-D, the 27-year-old revealed just how much it cost to get everyone on-set tested:

“It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona. We had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”

WOW! Better to be safe, but that’s a big expense!!

She added (below):

“Everything has completely changed because of the pandemic. I was constantly on the road, now I’m mostly at home with my baby. Everything that I had planned for this year has to be rescheduled for God knows when. So it’s just crazy, it’s a lot.”

Speaking of Kulture, Cardi and Offset‘s daughter celebrated her second birthday just last month, and this momma has learned a thing or two about having to hold her tongue around her growing girl: