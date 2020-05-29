Cardi B speaks out on Minnesota looting amid George Floyd’s death: ‘It is what it is’

She continued: “Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags and no solutions! The people are left with no choice.”

The “Invasion of Privacy” songstress has been one among many distinguished celebrities who’ve spoken out towards the Minneapolis cops who have been concerned in Floyd’s loss of life and have since been relieved of their duties however not been criminally charged.

Mayor Jacob Frey referred to as the firings “the right call,” and the FBI is additionally investigating Floyd’s loss of life.

In the broadly circulated video shared on social media early Tuesday, Floyd, an African-American man, is heard yelling, “I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!” as a white police officer held his knee towards Floyd’s neck. He is additionally heard saying, “Don’t kill me!”

A short while later, the Minneapolis Police Department introduced that Floyd died of a “medical incident.”

Cardi B shared a tribute to Floyd via Instagram on Tuesday and wrote a charged word calling for justice.

“Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !” she wrote. “You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !”