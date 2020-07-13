Cardi B Slammed For Using Racist Slur To Describe Offset & Sister Hennessy Carolina – & Doubles Down With A Vicious Response!

For better or for worse, we can all admit that Cardi B has never had a filter!

The outspoken rapper drew the ire of critics once again after using a racist Asian slur to describe her sister, Hennessy Carolina‘s eye shape.

The backlash began after Cardi recently shared a composite photo of what her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2, would look like as an adult. However, things got interesting when a fan noted how the image looked like a combination of the star’s husband Offset and her 24-year-old younger sister.

In the since-deleted Instagram post and exchange in the comments section, the Bodak Yellow songstress agreed with the user and wrote:

“I think cause Hennessy got ch**ky eyes like offset and so [does] KK. It’s the only think [sic] I could think off [sic].”

Just a quick PSA: that word is never okay to use intentionally or not. Read that sentence again as many times as you need to. Eagle-eyed social media users caught wind of that comment and slammed Bardi for her careless use of the historically and overtly racist word. But instead of apologizing, the Grammy winner feigned ignorance and basically told everyone to f**k off! She tweeted then deleted:

“I didn’t know that ch**ky eyes was a slur like wtfff I DONT KNOW F**KIN EVERYTHING !! We don’t even use that as a (sic) insult and I didn’t use it as a (sic) insult.”

The Bronx native added she was “sick of the internet.” Well, the thing is, people might be sick of her, too…

As we touched on earlier, this is far from Cardi’s first offense! This incident comes not too long after the momma of one defended herself from Twitics who resurfaced claims she was homophobic and transphobic. This argument came from the fact that she previously defended her husband after the Migos performer got heat for rapping “I cannot vibe with queers,” during a guest spot on YFN Lucci’s track Boss Life in 2018. She said:

“If that’s a word that you guys said is a bad word for gays, I’ve never even heard that word in the first place… Why don’t y’all educate people? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBT community.”

When the incident was brought up again this June, Cardi delivered a lethal response where she asked fans to buzz off and “learn what those words mean.” Although, it’s unclear if she actually knows what they mean now. Either way, it’s hard not to notice a pattern of problematic behavior here. In a time where everyone is trying their hardest to practice racial sensitivity, acceptance, and understanding, all we have to say is, do better! Seriously!