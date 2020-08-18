Cardi B Sits Down With Joe Biden – And Gets REAL About Trump’s Lies & Covid Response! 

Cardi B is getting political once again!

The rap artist took a seat for a virtual interview with none aside from Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden as part of her Elle cover story. This isn’t the very first time she’s gotten one- on- one time with a governmental prospect: she ‘d formerly tossed her weight behind Bernie Sanders, and got to have a chat with him too. But on Monday, she explained that anybody who can kick Donald Trump out of the White House has her assistance.

After briefly bonding over the needs of being a parent, the previous VP asked the WAP artist what she’s intending to leave the next president. She responded: