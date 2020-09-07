Cardi B says ‘racist MAGA supporters’ harassed her younger sister and girlfriend

In the video, originally posted by Hennessy, 24, one man sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat, another man, and one woman got into a heated argument with Cardi B’s sister.

“I’ll beat the f**k outta you,” Hennessy warned as the group approached her vehicle. She also repeatedly shouted for them to “back the f**k up.”

It’s unclear where the 24-year-old was, but she claimed the men started to harass her girlfriend while she wasn’t in the vicinity. “Ok, don’t ever come to a female while I’m not here,” she shouted.

Hennessy and the woman then exchanged explicit language while close to each other’s faces.

The woman exclaimed, “You’re blocking some people.”

She eventually retreated, prompting Hennessy to call her “Karen.” She added, “I hope you know that you will be online and your husband” alongside some explicit language.

The woman flashed her middle finger at Cardi B’s sister for recording.

“Meanwhile not only you got racist mags [sic] supporters that are linching [sic] ,racist cop shootings and killing black men all cause their leader make them feel like they could do so,” Cardi B…