Cardi B Reveals Massive New Back Tattoo

Cardi B‘s physique now performs host to an enormous new artwork set up … as a result of the ink has simply dried on her insanely colourful again tattoo.

Cardi confirmed off her newest handiwork, which she says took months to finish, with a particular shoutout to the tattoo artist. The piece traverses Cardi’s total bottom, from the highest of her again all the way down to the center of her thigh. It’s festooned with flowers, butterflies and even a hummingbird.



The new tattoo is not Cardi’s first — she already had some severe ink on her different leg — however her newest, due to the regular hand of Jamie Schene, is a spectacle if not spectacular.

Cardi is not the primary to interact in a rear-view coverup. Ben Affleck revealed an insane again piece some time in the past. Fans thought he was clowning, however seems it was the actual deal.