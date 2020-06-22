Cardi B, Offset & Kulture Out for Dinner to Celebrate Father’s Day

Offset got showered with love on Father’s Day by the 2 essential ladies in his life — his wife, Cardi B, and their almost-2-year-old daughter.

The family trio hit up Tao restaurant in Hollywood Sunday night to celebrate dear old dad’s big day, and the parents looked super flashy while Kulture went with downright adorable … in a plaid dress with matching shoes.

The kid was also holding some type of toy she seemed real happy about.

Though Offset was the person of the hour, it absolutely was Cardi who walked out at the end of the dinner with a massive bouquet of flowers … however it looks like Kulture snagged one particular for herself too.