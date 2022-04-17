Offset and Cardi B have finally introduced their baby boy to the world. The 7-month-old was introduced through social media photos with the caption, Wave Set Cephus, as his 29-year-old mom and singer of I Like It gave out his name to the world.

Cardi B married in 2017 and Wave’s birth was announced in a photo on Instagram as the baby looked snug in a Louis Vuitton blanket on a visit to the hospital with his parents.

The couple revealed that they were overjoyed to finally meet their son. They spoke of the love he gets from his friends and family and said he couldn’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.

While Cardi B and Offset share Wave and Kulture, they have 2 sons, 6-year-old Cody and 11-year-old Jordan, and 6-year-old daughter Kalea from previous partners.

Cardi B’s Son Radiantly Smiled To The World In His First Pic

The seven members of the family feature in an Essence photoshoot and appeared on their May-June cover.

Cardi B also shared several stylishly brooding snaps in multiple outfits from coordinated monochromatic looks to pink tulle.

The cover showed the hitmaker of Up gazing longingly at her baby boy while Offset helped Kulture while she kissed her brother on his cheek.

Offset also introduced his son with an endearing pic as the infant radiantly beamed at someone, dressed only in a handful of flashy and embellished necklaces.

Cardi B and Offset also shared their little one wearing a big diamond locket and chain bearing his name. Cardi B shared a video of the baby and his locket close up. She said that when the baby’s father suggests Wave, she instantly decided that it was the name she would choose for their son. She shared pics of her little cutie and shared his moniker along with several emoticons.

Fans gushed at his cuteness factor and said that he bore a strong resemblance to his big sister, 3-year-old Kulture.