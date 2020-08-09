Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ video criticized by ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin over use of big cats

PETITION URGES KYLIE JENNER TO BE REMOVED FROM CARDI B, MEGAN THEE STALLION’S MUSIC VIDEO

Baskin shared that she is worried the music video glamorizes big feline ownership for the abundant and might motivate impressionable fans to meddle the unique animal market, which does not constantly have a delighted ending from what she’s seen in her line of work.

Some big cats wind up passing away in custody or being handed out to sanctuaries or reproducing mills, Baskin described in a declaration offered to Fox News.

“No matter how you cut it, it’s always abusive to the cat and dangerous to the public,” she composed.

In the 4-minute and 12- 2nd “WAP” video, there are short bits of what seems orange and white tigers, along with leopards, strolling or positioning. However, the cats do not appear to really have actually been on the set. Baskin shared that she is eliminated the unique cats do not appear to be present in the space with the 2 rap artists.

“That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn’t happen in the wild,” Baskin composed. “It can’t occur in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of space to prevent a green screen (or would shred it if provided gain access to and might pass away from …