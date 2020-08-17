Cardi B interviewed Joe Biden and she had some requests

Even Cardi B appeared not able to think it was occurring, stating at the start of the virtual chat, “Oh, snap. Is this real?”

After Biden got her to call him Joe and presented her to his child, Ashley, who he stated was a fan, he joked that he and the rap artist may be related as his child’s label for him had been “Joey B.”

He likewise praised Cardi B on landing the cover of Elle publication and thanked her for her “generosity in dealing with people suffering from COVID” prior to the rap artist released into her concerns.

“I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us,” she stated. “But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much.” The “I Like It” star stated she does not wish to be lied to, desires a president “to tell me what the steps are for us to get better,” along with totally free college tuition, totally free Medicare and “laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too.” “There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that. Presidents have to take responsibility,” Biden reacted. “I understand one of your favorite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth.” The married mama of a two-year-old child, Cardi B likewise looked into the value of childcare and the continuous …

