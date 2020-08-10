Cardi B defends putting Kylie Jenner in ‘WAP’ music video after fans sign petition

After the video dropped, the Grammy- winner got some reaction for asking Jenner to be part of the job.

PETITION URGES KYLIE JENNER TO BE REMOVED FROM CARDI B, MEGAN THEE STALLION’S MUSIC VIDEO

A fan on Twitter explained that while Normani carried out a dance series, Jenner simply simply walked however was more extensively spoken about.

“Normani did ALL this and Kylie strolled down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a best visual indicator of Black females needing to do the most and white females do the bare minimum to get someplace, I do not understand what is,” the user stated.

Cardi reacted to the review in a couple of since-deleted tweets, according to E! News.

“Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f–king a– off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat&hook it what makes you want to shake your a–,” she stated. “Not everything is about race.”

CARDI B, MEGAN THEE STALLION’S ‘WAP’ VIDEO CRITICIZED BY ‘TIGER KING’ STAR CAROLE BASKIN OVER USE OF BIG CATS

Cardi additional described she cast the makeup magnate and truth TELEVISION star in the video since of other elements also.

“Why did …