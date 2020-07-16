Cardi B Defends Offset For Buying 2-Year-Old Kulture An Expensive Birkin Bag: ‘It’s Not Up To What The Kids Like’

Cardi B‘s been defending herself from critics a lot these days, and her defiant attitude is no different when it comes to her kid!

The Bodak Yellow rapper and her husband Offset faced heat from fans on social media after he gifted their daughter Kulture a Hermès Birkin bag — with an estimated retail value of $8K!!! — for her recent 2nd birthday. However, the star used the opportunity to school haters on their family’s expensive taste and it’s clear they don’t give a f**k about the costly price tag!!

Related: Cardi B Bites Back At Claims She’s Homophobic & Transphobic!

First, take a look at the moment when the Migos rapper surprised his princess with her belated gift on Wednesday, five days after her July 10 birthday:

Awww. So pretty in pink to match her fly outfit, too! But as we mentioned at the top, the post drew heavy criticism from users who suggested she might’ve wanted something more age-appropriate instead. One user wrote:

“Poor chile just wanted a dolly lol”

Another critic mused it wouldn’t be long before Kulture made the purse her personal playground:

“She bout to put crayons, snacks, wrappers and some opened gummy candies in a purse that’s worth more than my life on the black market. I’m goin to sleep.”

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 27-year-old I Like It artist told her followers the bag is actually a necessity:

“Yea, kids only care about toys and candy. But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.”

Side note: there won’t be any red carpet step-and-repeats anytime soon with the way the coronavirus is going, so we’re not too sure about that excuse. But man, to be a fly celebrity kid on her payroll!! The momma of one continued:

“And if I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers.”

The Grammy winner concluded:

“No, cause if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s**t. So, I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match mommy.”

Our kids gotta March the fly . pic.twitter.com/o1P0eY8XGS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2020

Case closed!

Here’s the thing: these bags can cost from $8,000 to $500,000, Business Insider reported last year, and have a tendency to appreciate in value. So, it’s basically an investment — right? At least a bag is more entertaining for a toddler to play with than stocks! LOLz.

This all comes shortly after Kulture’s lavish 2nd birthday party at the pair’s home, where Cardi gifted her mini-me plenty of expensive jewelry and the two dressed to the nine’s in matching Chanel-inspired ensembles.

They definitely made an effort to at least acknowledge the coronavirus by providing masks and hand sanitizer for guests, as well as taking temperatures at the door. That’s more than we can say for a lot of other celebs who broke social distancing for their own shenanigans — looking at you, Kylie Jenner!

But all things considered, the event looked like a great time! And let’s be real, Kulture is the real winner here.

Perezcious parents out there, do U think an expensive designer bag is an appropriate gift for a child that age? Sound OFF with your thoughts (below) in the comments.

[Image via Cardi B/Offset/Instagram.]