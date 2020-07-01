Cardi B Bites Back At Claims She’s Homophobic & Transphobic: ‘Learn What Those Words Mean’

Cardi B is tired of the critics!

A week after slamming claims she had an extra salty Finsta account, the Grammy winner fired back at Twitter users who accused her to be homophobic and transphobic.

It began on Monday when a social media marketing critic stated the Bodak Yellow songstress was referenced in an bout of Love, Victor, a Hulu show that centers around a higher schooler fighting his sexuality. The Twitic wrote:

“Thats crazy, considering the woman is homophobic and transphobic.”

But Bardi disagreed. The momma of one issued a five-point clap in response, writing:

“How the fuvk am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo… Ya keep using that same 1 video that I apologize for over & over again to call me homophobic & transphobic 1 but never post about the ones where I support the LGBT community which are multiples and the multiple tweets I posted in support.”

The 27-year-old performer, who previously said she identifies as bisexual, continued:

“And I don’t support the LGBT community because I have ‘gay fans’ I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family…I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran ‘ have a f**ked up relationship with her dad for years ! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister…Coming out to my mom & dad religious people as gay.”

The rapper concluded:

“So before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic… learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community b4 ya motherf**kers even knew who was CardiN.”

Hmmm… ok. Cardi has clearly been exposed to some LGBT-related struggles in her life — but that only makes her past homophobia-related controversy all the more frustrating.

Back in 2018, the artist came to her then-fiancé Offset’s defense after the Migos performer got heat for rapping “I can not vibe with queers,” during a guest spot on YFN Lucci’s track Boss Life. After Offset gaslit listeners by suggesting he meant the dictionary definition of the word — “lingo that means strange or odd” or “lame people who film you, post it and stalk you,” to be exact (sure, Jan) — Cardi stumbled on his defense, telling fans in a Periscope livestream:

“If that’s a word that you guys said is a bad word for gays, I’ve never even heard that word in the first place… Why don’t y’all educate people? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBT community.”

We’ll give her this: Cardi might not be gay-panic homophobic… but she isn’t exactly LGBTQ ally of the decade either.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?