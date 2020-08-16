Cardi B backs AOC for 2024 White House run, New York Dem responds

Ocasio-Cortez rapidly reacted on Twitter, composing, “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020,” utilizing the acronym from the vocalist’s new tune title– however replacing a more G-rated significance.

In this election season, both Cardi B and Ocasio-Cortez supported U.S.Sen Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, for the Democratic governmental election up until Sanders ended his candidateship.

AOC CHALLENGES TRUMP TO RELEASE COLLEGE TRANSCRIPT AFTER HER CALLS HER ‘POOR STUDENT’

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, will simply fulfill the governmental age requirement for the 2024 election.

On Friday, she published an Instagram Story, flaunting the new clear plastic retainer she got to correct her teeth– while dancing to Cardi B.

“I had to GET ELECTED TO CONGRESS for me to afford dental treatment,” Ocasio-Cortez, who won her Bronx seat in 2018 after disturbing longtime Democratic incumbent Joseph Crowley in a main and after that later on beating aRepublican “This is my first time having health insurance in years, and even THEN it didn’t really cover the cost of this — but it did cover other doc appts so I could more easily save.”

“In other words, I got a bag and repaired my teeth. OTHER THAN YOU OUGHT TON’T REQUIRE A BAG TO REPAIR YOUR TEETH, GET INSULIN, GET HEALTH CARE,” she composed, pricing estimate a line from the tune.