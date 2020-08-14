Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s detractors only highlight the singers’ power

Brandon: We have to talk about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” Sorry, I don’t make the rules!
Leah: Brandon, there’s truly nothing I want more. Where to begin!
B: Well, to start, hit me with your first impressions.
L: What I think hit me the most was how incredible it felt to hear and see these two Black women just completely own their bodies and sexuality in their own way. I gasped! Too often, Black women, especially, are sexualized by the male gaze. But there aren’t even any men in the video. It’s purely on their own terms. Ugh! I love it. What did you think?
B: I agree with everything you just said. It’s probably safe to say that this song and its video are a love letter to Black women’s pleasure and Black sisterhood — I gay-gasped when I saw Normani.
Unsurprisingly, though, there have been some detractors …