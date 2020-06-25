Fans are trying to cancel Cardi B again, but she isn’t going down with no fight!

The #CardiBIsOverParty hashtag started trending Thursday on Twitter, based on claims the Bodak Yellow rapper has a secret finsta profile (fake + Instagram = finsta) which she allegedly uses to trash other female artists including Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and longtime nemesis Nicki Minaj.

Related: Sia Apologizes After Confusing Cardi B & Nicki Minaj: ‘I Totally Misunderstood’

Several users on the social networking platform so-called that Offset‘s wife is the real woman behind a now-private IG account called @nobudgethoe. The page has over 2,000 followers and features an icon of Lil Kim, another performer which fans claim the 27-year-old trashed on the profile. As we mentioned at the top, Cardi is now speaking out to deny the allegations!

She shared an IGTV video message explaining herself amid the controversy, saying she was shocked to see herself trending seemingly out of the blue:

“So I woke up…I’m seeing that they’re trying to make this Cardi B Is Canceled Party…I’m seeing these people, I guess they’re editing or claiming I have a fake Instagram.”

The Invasion of Privacy rapper continued, sharing that any proof or receipts from the page are completely fake:

“These people must think I’m a 15 year old girl, and they claim Lil Kim and my hairstylist, makeup artist and sister follows the page. They never did. They even made fake Photoshopped comments from my hairstylist, which we proved was fake. I don’t even speak to Lil Kim. I’m going to have to check my DMs…I don’t personally know her that well.”

We could possibly get behind that time, but everyone knows that Cardi has beefed with Miz Minaj considering that the beginning of her career! And yet while making reference to the feud, she denied ever saying a word about her or anyone else via the account:

“They’re claiming I was talking about this girl that I clearly…you know, we all know our problems. Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande? I don’t even have a challenge with her. Why would I discuss her? I prefer her music. I never really had a problem with her… Doja Cat, Meg[an Thee Stallion]… I don’t even know why you guys want me to have problems with these people so badly. ‘Oh she hates every female.’ I’m not like that… stop trying to create this fake s**t up… don’t make lies about me. it’s tiring. It’s annoying.”

Cardi insisted she isn’t going to just cave in to social networking pressure for something she didn’t do. WATCH her tell all of it in her very own words (below):

And if you believe the outspoken star was done defending herself there, think again! Kulture‘s momma continued with a firestorm of messages to provide Twitics a bit of her mind.

Shit was fake ..NO BODY FOLLOWS THAT PAGE . https://t.co/mDZbWTgdHX — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

As I will the FUCK .Imagine you wakin up from a nap and seeing your name everywhere over a lie and you debunked the lie and most people are showing you like and support instead ?I will feel real happy cause the devil couldn’t win ! https://t.co/sDetUpry8I — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

I do feel really powerful.The undeniable fact that I haven’t dropped music in 8 months .I haven’t announced none of the projects I been workin on .All I been doing is eating & individuals have to make fake edits to cancel me it makes me feel like IM THAT BITCH ! https://t.co/UTPoqdumbI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

Girl lies why these weird people trying to do . https://t.co/6slh0KjN9h pic.twitter.com/VWuzGy4gcc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

Related: Demi Lovato Denies Finsta Account Targeting Ex-BFF Selena Gomez

Phew, that was a whole lot! We’ve seen instances where fans go wrong when it comes to this kind of thing, however again, just how can we really ever make sure? Perezcious readers, do U think there’s any truth to this finsta debacle?? And do U think people will actually stop supporting her, or does it all blow over? Sound OFF along with your thoughts (below) in the comments section!