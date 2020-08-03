Cardano ‘Dwarfs’ Tezos After Shelley Hard Fork, Says Security Auditor

Quantstamp, a business that has actually been auditing Cardano’s (ADA) code base for the previous 2 months, thinks that after the Shelley hard fork, Cardano will track just Ethereum (ETH) as a wise agreement platform, overshadowing its arch-rival Tezos (XTZ).

Cardano’s code base “one of the best”

Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma informed Cointelegraph that in his viewpoint, Cardano has a few of the very best code in all of the blockchain area. He thinks it is on par with ETH 2.0’s Prysm:

“It’s clear they’ve put a lot of internal effort to solidly test and properly engineer the code and it’s really shown through the smooth launch. We also recently audited prysm from eth 2.0 and we would say that in terms of quality, similar to prysm, it is one of the best codebases we have seen.”

Discussing the current Shelley hard fork, Quantstamp interactions supervisor, Jaye Harrill, informed Cointelegraph that by the end of 2020, they anticipate Cardano to be 2nd just to Ethereum in appeal as a wise agreement platform. Harrill likewise feels that Cardano “dwarfs” Tezos as a proof-of-stake blockchain:

“The move to the Shelley era means Cardano will be the second most popular smart contract platform, second only to Ethereum by the end of the year. As a proof of stake system, it now dwarfs Tezos”

Hoskinson: wise agreements & & native possessions are coming quickly

Earlier today, responding to EOS (EOS) creator Daniel Larimer on Twitter, Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson mentioned that by the end of the year, wise agreements and native possessions are pertaining to the platform together with low latency:

Source: Twitter.

In current years, designers have actually constructed most of their decentralized applications onEthereum However, if things go according to Hoskinson’s strategy, Cardano might quickly straight obstacle Ethereum’s supremacy in the market.