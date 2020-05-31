Caramel chocolate ice lollies recipe

I’ve dipped these in sugar-coated fennel seeds, generally known as mukhwas, which will be present in Indian grocers. Use lots of and hundreds in case you can’t discover them. If you might be utilizing picket lolly sticks in DIY moulds equivalent to yogurt pots, enable the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they gained’t stand straight.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus freezing | Cooking time: 5 minutes

MAKES

Four 85ml lollies

INGREDIENTS

160g dulce de leche or tinned caramel

200ml milk (semi-skimmed or full fats)

200g plain chocolate

three tbsp coconut oil

four tbsp sugar-coated fennel seeds (mukhwas) or lots of and hundreds

METHOD

Mix the dulce de leche and milk collectively till easy. Pour into moulds and freeze. Melt the chocolate and coconut oil collectively, stirring to mix. Dip the lollies to coat, then within the mukhwas or lots of and hundreds. Lay on non-stick parchment paper and freeze to set.

NOTE

Coating lollies with chocolate

Dipping lollies in chocolate provides them a tasty crisp coating, nevertheless it helps to dilute the chocolate with a little bit of fats. While I’m uncertain of the purported well being advantages of coconut oil, it’s the excellent addition right here, giving a crisp end that melts simply in your mouth. You can have chocolate combination left over which can be utilized for adorning muffins and biscuits, however in case you favor, use half the portions and drizzle them over the lollies as a substitute of dipping them.