Caramel chocolate ice lollies recipe

I’ve dipped these in sugar-coated fennel seeds, generally known as mukhwas, which will be present in Indian grocers. Use lots of and hundreds in case you can’t discover them. If you might be utilizing picket lolly sticks in DIY moulds equivalent to yogurt pots, enable the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they gained’t stand straight.
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus freezing | Cooking time: 5 minutes
MAKES
Four 85ml lollies
INGREDIENTS
- 160g dulce de leche or tinned caramel
- 200ml milk (semi-skimmed or full fats)
- 200g plain chocolate
- three tbsp coconut oil
- four tbsp sugar-coated fennel seeds (mukhwas) or lots of and hundreds
METHOD
- Mix the dulce de leche and milk collectively till easy. Pour into moulds and freeze.
- Melt the chocolate and coconut oil collectively, stirring to mix. Dip the lollies to coat, then within the mukhwas or lots of and hundreds. Lay on non-stick parchment paper and freeze to set.
NOTE
Coating lollies with chocolate
Dipping lollies in chocolate provides them a tasty crisp coating, nevertheless it helps to dilute the chocolate with a little bit of fats. While I’m uncertain of the purported well being advantages of coconut oil, it’s the excellent addition right here, giving a crisp end that melts simply in your mouth. You can have chocolate combination left over which can be utilized for adorning muffins and biscuits, however in case you favor, use half the portions and drizzle them over the lollies as a substitute of dipping them.
- In a bowl set over a pan of scorching water, soften 200g chocolate with three stage tablespoonfuls of coconut oil. Stir collectively, then pour the combination right into a tall slender container that may suit your lolly: I exploit a mug. Leave to chill to room temperature.
- Dip a lolly into the chocolate, and elevate out permitting the surplus to drip again into the mug. It ought to set agency pretty shortly. Lay on a tray lined with non-stick parchment and return to the freezer. Repeat with the remainder of the lollies.