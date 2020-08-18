Carabao Cup: Barrow visit Derby, Newport host Swansea in first round | Football News

Last Updated: 18/08/20 10:34 am
The Carabao Cup first round will see Barrow visit Derby for their first video game in the competitors because the 1971/72 season, while Newport will host Swansea in an all-Welsh tie.
Round One draw, Northern area
Tranmere vs Harrogate
Crewe vs Lincoln
Walsall vs Sheffield Wednesday
Rochdale vs Huddersfield
Preston vs Mansfield
Bolton vs Bradford
Blackburn vs Doncaster
Stoke vs Blackpool
Fleetwood vs Wigan
Grimsby vs Morecambe
Middlesbrough vs Shrewsbury
Derby vs Barrow
Scunthorpe vs Port Vale
Sunderland vs Hull
Burton vs Accrington
Salford vs Rotherham
Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest
Oldham vs Carlisle
Round One draw, Southern area …
Bristol City vs Exeter
Plymouth vs QPR
Swindon vs Charlton
Forest Green vs Leyton Orient
MK Dons vs Coventry
Crawley vs Millwall
Stevenage vs Portsmouth
Peterborough vs Cheltenham
Brentford vs Wycombe
Northampton vs Cardiff
Luton vs Norwich
Birmingham vs Cambridge
Newport vs Swansea
Oxford vs AFC Wimbledon
Reading vs