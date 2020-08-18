Carabao Cup: Barrow visit Derby, Newport host Swansea in first round | Football News







The Carabao Cup first round will see Barrow visit Derby for their first video game in the competitors because the 1971/72 season, while Newport will host Swansea in an all-Welsh tie.

More to follow …

Round One draw, Northern area

Tranmere vs Harrogate

Crewe vs Lincoln

Walsall vs Sheffield Wednesday

Rochdale vs Huddersfield

Preston vs Mansfield

Bolton vs Bradford

Blackburn vs Doncaster

Stoke vs Blackpool

Fleetwood vs Wigan

Grimsby vs Morecambe

Middlesbrough vs Shrewsbury

Derby vs Barrow

Scunthorpe vs Port Vale

Sunderland vs Hull

Burton vs Accrington

Salford vs Rotherham

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest

Oldham vs Carlisle

Round One draw, Southern area …

Bristol City vs Exeter

Plymouth vs QPR

Swindon vs Charlton

Forest Green vs Leyton Orient

MK Dons vs Coventry

Crawley vs Millwall

Stevenage vs Portsmouth

Peterborough vs Cheltenham

Brentford vs Wycombe

Northampton vs Cardiff

Luton vs Norwich

Birmingham vs Cambridge

Newport vs Swansea

Oxford vs AFC Wimbledon

Reading vs.