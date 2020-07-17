Cara Delevingne & Kaia Gerber Pack On PDA At BLM Protest – Is Romance In The Cards?

Now THIS could be an interesting development.

Since her split with Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne has been getting by with a little help from her friends, aka her “quarantine crew.” The friend group is like a who’s-who of young Hollywood, including models, starlets, and CW hunks.

Related: Chase Stokes Says Quarantining With GF Madelyn Cline Was A ‘Test’

Since protests broke out across the US after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, the Suicide Squad actress and her crew have been active in their support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Cara has regularly attended demonstrations with her pals, but in the past they haven’t been so very… shall we say… handsy!

This week, however, the 27-year-old was clearly feeling the love as she and fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber attended a weekly protest at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by Dailymail.com, the pair can be seen getting quite cozy with their PDA. In one photo, Kaia has her arms wrapped around Cara’s shoulders from behind; in another, Cara has her hands on the younger girl’s waist. They were also spotted holding hands as they navigated through the crowd at the event.

So are these gestures romantic, or just very affectionately platonic? That’s the question, isn’t it! On the one hand, there’s nothing in these images that crosses the line into obvious “girlfriend” territory. On the other hand, we know that too often outlets tend to mislabel women who love women as nothing more than “gal pals,” so we wouldn’t want to participate in that kind of erasure, either. For now, the true nature of this relationship remains a mystery.

The are-they-aren’t-they couple also met up with quarantine crew member Margaret Qualley at the event. Besides their friendship with Delevingne — and both having famous parents — Qualley and Gerber share an ex in Pete Davidson. (This friend group sure does weave a tangled web.) Back in May, the trio of models/actresses collaborated on Cara’s directorial debut, Margaret’s sister Rainey‘s music video Crying In The Mirror.

Related: Hailey Bieber Responds To NYC Hostess Who Said She Was ‘Not Nice’

Kaia has also been spotted protesting with Cole Sprouse in recent weeks, with whom she was previously rumored to be dating. The Riverdale actor has also spent quarantine partying at Cara’s pool and dining out with the Qualley sisters. (Again we say: tangled! web!)

We may just chalk this one up to a group of young, beautiful people that can’t keep their hands off each other. (And who could blame them, honestly?) But we’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on the situation for any further developments.