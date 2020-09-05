Cara Delevingne & Halsey ‘Hooking Up’ After Exes Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Become Linked: Report

It looks like a love rectangular shape(?) has actually formed in between Cara Delevingne, Halsey, Ashley Benson, and G-Eazy

As you’ll remember, the Pretty Little Liars alum and I Mean It rap artist have actually been together for a couple of months now given that the previous’s split fromCara But now, the Without Me vocalist and British design are reported to be dating, too!

A source close Miz Delevingne informed The Sun:

“Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together. It’s all very casual and just a bit of fun. Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people.”

We DEF didn’t see this coming!!

A great deal of this possible brand-new love could be credited to the pandemic, which has left much of Los Angeles and the world closed down for almost 6 months now:

“They’re usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they’ve been stuck in LA in recent months, it’s given them a chance to see each other.”

So how do they feel about their particular exes likewise remaining in a relationship? Apparently, it’s not a huge offer and is something they’ve really had the ability to joke about: