Cara Delevingne asks fans to stop ‘hating on’ ex Ashley Benson after she’s seen kissing G-Eazy

Cara Delevingne gained’t be publicly trashing her ex Ashley Benson for seemingly shifting on with G-Eazy.

Every week after the ladies formally cut up after almost two years collectively, the Pretty Little Liars actress was captured on video kissing the “Me, Myself & I” rapper. It befell Wednesday when Benson and G-Eazy (actual title: Gerald Earl Gillum) picked up takeout from the Apple Pan in Los Angeles and shared a kiss within the automotive.

The web went loopy over the kiss video, main Delevingne to defend her ex in an Instagram story. The British actress and mannequin wrote, “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating, on Ashley Benson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”



(Cara Delevingne through Instagram) More

Benson reshared Delevingne’s submit giving it her approval by including a coronary heart.

There have been rumblings about Benson and G-Eazy, who exes embody Halsey (he impressed her track “Without Me”) and mannequin Yasmin Wijnaldum. (He was additionally linked to Megan Thee Stallion.) They had beforehand been seen grocery shopping together days earlier than the kiss. However, Benson seemingly dismissed the gossip by liking an Instagram submit that prompt they have been simply pals.

On April 21, G-Eazy launched a canopy of Radiohead’s “Creep” that includes Benson.

News of Benson and Delevingne’s cut up broke on May 6. While that they had been quarantining collectively initially of the safer-at-home rule, a supply advised People journal they really parted methods early April.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” a supply stated. “Their relationship simply ran its course.”



Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson in February. (Photo: Jacopo Raule/WireImage) More

Delevingne and Benson’s romance first made headlines in 2018 after they have been noticed kissing at an airport. They went public in 2019 — and had a giant fan following.

