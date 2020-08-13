Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber show off matching ‘Solemate’ tattoos

“Happy birthday to my solemate,” Gerber composed as she published an image of their feet revealing off the ink in their arches.

In another birthday homage on her Stories, Gerber called Delevingne “the best protest buddy.”

Back in July, the 2 pals were spotted marching together at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in LosAngeles Delevingne had actually simply divided from sweetheart Ashley Benson and Gerber was formerly found with comic Pete Davidson throughout the winter season.

Meanwhile, Delevingne utilized her birthday for an excellent cause.

She published on social networks asking her over 44 million fans to sign her petition to need Congress pass the Break Free From Pollution Act

For my birthday this year, join me in requiring Congress pass the Break Free From Pollution Act and put our world and public health above business earnings. &#x 1f30 e; Link in my bio to sign the petition – can we get 28,000 signatures for my 28 th birthday? @sierraclub.”

