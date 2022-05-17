Fans saw Cara Delevingne’s unmistakable shadow around the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper at yesterday night’s star-studded event.

Photos and video excerpts from the night show have been making the rounds, leaving spectators feeling uneasy.

Cara Delevingne’s shenanigans started on the red carpet before the concert when she was seen peeping over a corner to observe Megan Thee Stallion stand for the photographers. Cara was fixated with Megan, shrieking inaudibly and sticking her tongue out before sprinting onto the carpet and grabbing the train of Megan’s handmade Mugler gown to add movement to the photographs.

Cara Delevingne’s Behavior Was Downright Creepy

Cara Delevingne threw the train in the air for the cameras many times, and while Megan first laughed sweetly, some claim that glimmers of annoyance crossed her face as Cara ruined her red carpet moment.

Cara Delevingne sat next to Megan and behind Doja Cat during the concert, making things even odd. Megan and Doja were having a talk when Cara appeared between them and told Doja how much she loved her. Cara couldn’t contain her joy as Megan received the award for Rap Female Artist, as she moved up close to Megan and stuck her tongue out while pulling a face. Cara grabbed the train of Megan’s dress again as she walked onto the stage, but instead of flinging it as she did on the red carpet, she merely ran her palm down the fabric. Finally, she was spotted writhing on the floor while photographing Doja with Fat Joe and DJ Khaled.

This pattern of conduct has spawned a broader discussion concerning Cara’s treatment of Doja, Megan, and Azealia, with some accusing her of “fetishizing Black women” and chastising her for constantly making others feel “uncomfortable.”