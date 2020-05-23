Car wash employee finds and returns stranger’s lost IRS stimulus check

Many folks have been ready on their COVID-19 stimulus checks and questioning the place they’re. One man came upon the place his was and couldn’t consider it.

At Evans Street Car Wash, Antonio Hernandez was simply doing his job when he got here throughout some very costly trash: a $1,200 IRS stimulus check.

And the person who it belonged to had no thought it was there.

“I never thought I was going to get a check, because of moving in the past year and my address not changing, and out of the blue Michelle (Alvarez) told me she found it at this car wash,” mentioned Charles Thompson of Greenville.

But Thompson did get a check. It simply, someway, ended up in a automotive wash trash can, and the remainder is historical past.

Antonio Hernandez and his daughter, Michelle Alvarado, have been capable of monitor down Thompson and get the check again to him. A check that, fairly frankly, could not have come at a greater time for him.

“I was behind on rent, I work construction so I work by the day, and I just try to keep going and going as best I can,” mentioned Thompson, “and that money helped put me ahead and put me on the right track a little bit, to get back on my feet.”

The check was a dream come true for the Army veteran who’s been attempting to get again into the swing of day by day life for some time.

“It’s just been not easy, and it’s not easy for a lot of veterans; we just don’t like to talk about it a lot. It’s the little things like that that kind of make you emotional.”

Hernandez and Alvarado mentioned they’re simply pleased they might assist.

“It was very important for him to receive that check. Especially in these uncertain times, of course we would have given it to him,” mentioned Alvarado, “and we’re very pleased that he has the check now.

Thompson mentioned the circumstances have been nothing in need of a miracle.

From my previous condominium, to the trash can, to a terrific individual like Michelle Alvarado and her father discovering it,” mentioned Thompson, “and Michelle doing the leg work to find me, I mean, what else do you call that?”