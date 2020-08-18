Car Kit Power Supply Micro GL 200 GL 300 GPS Tracker Hard Wire Power Kit



Price: $18.00

(as of Aug 18,2020 03:04:22 UTC – Details)



The Spy Spot Car Kit Power Supply is an additional accessory for the Micro Portable GPS Trackers that will keep the GPS charged through a 12 Volt Power supply. The Hardwired Power Supply Kit is simple to install and charges the GPS Micro Tracker whenever the engine or other circuit is on, so you do not need to recharge the device. The device will power any Gl200, GL300, GL300W, and GL300VC

Connect to any permanent Power Source

No more Recharging, 24/7 Power

Miniature GPS Tracking Accessory

Compatible with Gl200, GL300, GL300W, and GL300VC GPS Models