Car GPS Tracker ZEERKEER Magnetic Hidden Car Tracker Real-time GPS Vehicle Tracking Device Anti-Theft GPS Locator for Car/Motorcycle/Trucks/Bike/Fleet/Boat 5000mAh

How does it work?

★—Whenever you want to locate the Tracker all you need to do is call the SIM phone number or send a text message. Once the unit is connected, a text message is sent with a Google Maps link.

★—If you want online tracking, then you only need to turn on GPRS and set APN, then Log in APP / Web platform.

Product Features:

Network: GSM / GPRS

GPS sensitivity: -159dbm

GPS accuracy: 5 m

Input: 5 V-1 a

Output: 110 – 220 V

Battery: 3.7 V 10000 mAH rechargeable lithium battery

Standby time: 150 days

Weight: 393 g

Package Include:

1 x GPS Tracker

1 x USB cable

1 x storage bag

1 x user manual

Why does the device can’t be on line ?

1) APN setting is wrong

2) GPRS is off ( the green light is off or solid on )

3) IP and port was changed by somebody

When app shows offline, then need to set up the apn

Firstly, Need to ask the carrier about the apn informtaion of the sim card in tracker .

Then send those command:

For Rogers:

gprs123456

apn123456 internet.com

apnuser123456 wapuser1

apnpasswd123456 wap

For Fido:

gprs123456

apn123456 internet.fido.ca

apnuser123456 fido

apnpasswd123456 fido

Have a space after 123456 , don’t need to send last two commands if sim card don’t have username and password.

★★★Notice:★★★

–SIM Card Not Included. This device need a 2G SIM. Please buy a 2G SIM for it. (We recommend: Speedtalk)

–If have any problem, please no hesitate to contact with us ,we will try our best to solve the problem for you !【E-mail:[email protected]】

Maximum 90 Days Long Standby: 5000mAh Lithium-iron battery. It can be set to power saving mode or standby mode.

Electronic fence (Geo-Fence): allows you to set a geo-fence for the device to limit movements within a district. The device sends a message to the authorized number if it violates the district.

No installation with Strong Magnet: It can be tightly attached to any iron surface of the vehicles and not be found, even under the car.

Accurate Positioning: With GSM and GPS Dual Mode Positioning, its positioning error can be reduced to 5 meters.

Free APP and Web Tracking Platform: You can have a real time tracking on app and have its historical route. Other functions also are available on app, such as Over Speed Alarm, Shake Alarm,Low Power Alarm, Geo-Fence and SOS numbers.