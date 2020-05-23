Car goes into Carter Lake during mother-daughter driving lesson

A automotive ended up in Carter Lake on Friday when a mother-daughter driving lesson went badly.Around three p.m., emergency crews had been referred to as to the lake for a report of a car within the water. Police on scene stated a girl was educating her teenage daughter to drive when the woman hit the fuel as a substitute of the brake.Both had been capable of escape with out accidents.

A automotive ended up in Carter Lake on Friday when a mother-daughter driving lesson went badly.

Around three p.m., emergency crews had been referred to as to the lake for a report of a car within the water.

Police on scene stated a girl was educating her teenage daughter to drive when the woman hit the fuel as a substitute of the brake.

Both had been capable of escape with out accidents.