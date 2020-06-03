Car drives off the edge of a cliff along Victoria’s Great Ocean Road 

A automobile has pushed off the edge of a cliff on Victoria’s Great Ocean Road.

Emergency companies have been known as to the scene at Lorne, about two hours south-west of Melbourne, at about 1.20pm on Wednesday.

‘Investigators have been informed a automobile travelling on the Great Ocean Road left the roadway and veered over a cliff into the ocean,’ a Victoria Police assertion mentioned.

‘It just isn’t identified what number of occupants have been in the automobile at the time of the crash.’