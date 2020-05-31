Car dealers tell buyers to book ahead as they prepare to reopen

Car showrooms are anticipated to be so busy on reopening tomorrow that customers have been advised to book a slot to “avoid disappointment”.

Dealerships have reopened after the Government gave them the inexperienced gentle to begin buying and selling on-site once more.

Demand is anticipated to be excessive with analysis from specialist journal WhatCar? suggesting that one-in-five buyers meant to make a purchase order as quickly as restrictions have been lifted.

Some dealerships have additionally reported sturdy on-line gross sales throughout lockdown with those that made a purchase order doubtless to choose up the keys within the subsequent few days.

Robert Forrester, the chief government of Vertu Motors, the mum or dad firm of Bristol Street Motors and different dealers, mentioned that guests ought to book ahead to keep away from disappointment.

“Although appointments aren’t mandatory for sales visits, I would recommend booking in advance to avoid disappointment,” he mentioned in an announcement final week.

He added: “Thank you for your patience, and for working with us to ensure our dealerships are a safe place to visit and work. From next week, our business will get a lot closer to normal.”

Peter Allibon, of Mazda Motors, advised specialist publication Car Dealer: “As we come out of the lockdown I anticipate high demand for our products so I would encourage customers to contact their local dealer to book a showroom appointment to avoid disappointment.”