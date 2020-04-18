Captain Tom Moore’s charity single goes straight to top of iTunes chart

Captain Tom Moore’s charity single has gone straight to the top of the UK iTunes chart because the hero’s fundraising complete handed a staggering £22million.

The 99-year-old struggle veteran collaborated with singer Michael Ball for a heartwarming model of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

It has narrowly pipped Vera Lynn’s stirring rendition of We’ll Meet Again to the top spot.

The 99-year-old struggle veteran is elevating hundreds of thousands for NHS Charities Together amid the coronavirus pandemic, after initially anticipating to increase simply £1,000 by finishing 100 laps of his backyard earlier than his 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore’s charity single, a collaboration with singer Michael Ball, has gone straight to the top of the UK iTunes chart

The veteran collaborated with singer Michael Ball (centre) for a heartwarming model of You’ll Never Walk Alone

Capt Tom has been elevating cash for NHS Charities Together to assist frontline medics battle the coronavirus pandemic.

He initially anticipated to increase £1,000 by finishing 100 laps of his backyard earlier than his 100th birthday.

He completed the stroll forward of schedule on Thursday – after beginning out on April 13 – and has seen greater than 1,000,000 donors assist the fundraiser soar previous £22million.

After capturing the hearts of the nation, Capt Tom joined forces with Ball to create their very own uplifting model of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The pair recorded the duet of the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein tune, which has turn into an anthem for medical employees in the course of the pandemic, that includes the NHS Voices of Care Choir.

The observe encompasses a spoken work introduction from Captain Moore, who says: ‘Hold your head up excessive and do not be afraid of the darkish.’

It has already climbed to the top of the iTunes chart forward of the Second World War veteran’s 100th birthday on April 30.

Originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, Captain Moore skilled as a civil engineer earlier than enlisting within the Army for the Second World War, rising to captain and serving in India and Burma

West End star Ball, 57, had known as for his or her joint single to attain primary in time for Cpt Moore’s birthday.

He mentioned: ‘There is not one of us who has failed to be impressed by Captain Tom Moore. It is one of the single biggest honours of my profession to sing with this real nationwide hero, supported by the unimaginable NHS Voices for Care Choir.

‘Not solely is he the largest single fundraiser in British historical past and a adorned struggle veteran, he’s essentially the most charming man you may ever want to meet.

‘Hopefully he can now add singing star to his many abilities. Wouldn’t it’s great if we might give him a primary file for his 100th birthday!’

Cpt Moore mentioned: ‘I by no means in my wildest desires imagined I’d be releasing a single with Michael Ball OBE, however I additionally by no means thought it attainable for me to stroll within the backyard and lift hundreds of thousands.

‘So why not sing, unfold some cheer and once more – increase cash for our nationwide heroes. NHS this one is for you!’

Captain Moore has been personally thanked by the Duke of Cambridge.

The 99-year-old was proven a pre-recorded message from William, through which he praised the veteran’s achievement as ‘unimaginable’ and ‘superb’.

In the video, William mentioned: ‘What I really like is also that he is a 99-year-old struggle vet, he is been round a very long time, is aware of every little thing and it is great that everybody has been impressed by his story and his dedication.

Fundraising for NHS Charities Together The NHS Charities Together coronavirus attraction to help frontline NHS employees has up to now raised over £50m, lower than a month after it launched. NHS Charities Together, an umbrella physique for NHS charities, launched an pressing fundraising attraction in March in mild of the pandemic. It’s purpose is to increase £100m. How does it evaluate to different fundraisers? BBC Children in Need’s 2019 attraction raised an ‘on the evening’ complete of £47.9m. The quantity represents a £2.7m (5 per cent) fall on 2018, when a file £50.6m was raised on the evening. Cancer Research UK’s Race for Live occasion raised £35 million in 2019, £32m in 2018 and over £50 million in 2015. MacMillan’s occasion The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning raised a complete of £27.5m in 2019

‘I believe he is a one-man fundraising machine.

‘God is aware of what the ultimate complete will probably be however good on him, I hope he retains going.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has mentioned he’s taking a look at methods to recognise his ‘heroic efforts’.

Originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, Captain Moore skilled as a civil engineer earlier than enlisting within the Army for the Second World War, rising to captain and serving in India and Burma.

Yesterday it emerged the hero might get a Spitfire flypast for his 100th birthday in 12 days time.

A crew of plane restorers from the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar hope to fly the airplane previous his dwelling as a ‘small gesture’ to rejoice his achievements.

‘It will probably be a bit of an ethical booster for us all actually, to see a Spitfire within the sky,’ Alex Monk 21, from the Hangar, informed The Telegraph. ‘It’s been an emblem of freedom up to now and fairly an icon for Tom.’

The plan is for the Spirit of Kent, which was inbuilt 1945 and flew within the memorial flight for the Battle of Britain, to fly at 500 toes and 250mph over the previous tank commander’s dwelling within the Bedfordshire village of Marston Moretaine. They are ready for permission from the Department for Transport.

Britons up and down the nation have been becoming a member of the Second World War hero for his morning stroll.

It comes as followers of Captain Moore have began importing movies of themselves on social media underneath the hashtag #walkwithtom.

Dozens have been sharing their walks within the morning and exhibiting their appreciation of the veterans heroic efforts.

Spitfire Spirit of Kent (pictured at Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar, Surrey) could also be flown over the World War Two hero’s dwelling in Bedfordshire to rejoice his achievement

The airplane could be flown at 500 toes and 250mph for the flypast in 13 days

Some have been sharing their movies utilizing the hashtag #walkwithtom as hundreds on-line heap reward on the captain. One teen, Harry, shared a message to the 99-year-old after finishing his morning lap of the backyard – donning his best navy apparel

Britons up and down the nation are becoming a member of Second World War hero Captain Tom Moore for his morning stroll (left and proper) as his fundraising attraction hits £19million

Some shared messages of help for the struggle hero together with one teen, known as Harry, who wore his personal navy costumer to full a lap of his backyard yesterday.

He informed Capt Moore: ‘My mummy is a nurse. I simply needed to say thanks for serving to the NHS and for doing an excellent job. I hope you’ve a contented birthday.’

Others shared movies of themselves strolling by way of native countryside as they cheered Captain Moore on and praised him for persevering with along with his problem regardless of smashing his preliminary £1,000 goal.

Cpt Moore has been praised by the Duke of Cambridge and a protracted checklist of celebrities, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a look at methods to recognise his ‘heroic efforts’.

More than 800,000 have signed online petitions calling for ‘Sir Tom’ to be knighted.

Captain Moore, who turns 100 on April 30, solely deliberate to increase £1,000 when he began out on his fundraising journey.

Michael Ball sang You’ll Never Walk Alone from his dwelling to Captain Moore yesterday, after telling him: ‘It’s a unprecedented achievement. I’ve been attempting to assume of a music which encapsulates your achievement and what you’ve finished for us’

Yesterday footage emerged of Captain Moore watching a video through which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised him for his exceptional achievement.

Overjoyed by the message, Captain Moore, whose attraction has additionally obtained an undisclosed donation from William and Kate, mentioned it was ‘completely superb’ to hear his ‘tremendous prince’ say such sort phrases about his fundraising efforts.

Prince William mentioned of Captain Moore’s efforts in an interview with BBC Breakfast this morning: ‘It’s unimaginable. It’s superb.

‘What I really like is also that he is a 99-year-old struggle vet, he is been round a very long time, he is aware of every little thing and it is great that everybody has been impressed by his story and his dedication.

‘I believe he is a one man fundraising machine and God is aware of what the ultimate complete will probably be however good on him. I hope he retains going’.

To which Captain Moore responds, after watching the interview: ‘Well that I believe is completely superb. That my tremendous prince can say one thing like that.’

Prince William and Kate have been talking to the BBC about how they’ve handled the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple revealed they dwelling schooled their kids by way of the Easter holidays and spoke about fears for Prince Charles over his coronavirus analysis.

Kate additionally mentioned the household had been by way of ‘ups and downs’ in the course of the lockdown ‘like tons of households’ because it was imposed on March 23, however that they had stayed in contact with different members of the family utilizing on-line video calls.

The Duke of Cambridge praised Captain Moore for his fundraising efforts throughout an interview on BBC Breakfast this morning

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman hinted at a attainable knighthood for Captain Moore and mentioned: ‘Tom has demonstrated a lifetime of bravery and compassion. The PM will definitely be taking a look at methods to recognise Tom and his efforts’.

The veteran mentioned: I’d be amazed to have such an honour and meet our completely marvellous Queen. It’s unbelievable that it might occur.’

He added: ‘I’m an enormous fan of every little thing Her Majesty has finished for this nation. I do not assume I’m a worldwide phenomenon in any respect — only a grandad doing a little laps of his backyard,’ in accordance to The Sun.

Ladbrokes has now suspended betting on Captain Moore being knighted this 12 months.

By yesterday morning, greater than 890,000 supporters had donations to Captain Moore’s attraction.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday, He mentioned: ‘It actually is completely huge is not it. That sum of cash could be very troublesome to think about nevertheless it’s coming in so properly.’

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore mentioned: ‘Tom is obvious that so long as folks imagine that he is price investing in, he’ll preserve strolling as a result of that is for such an exceptional trigger.

‘We know that this story may have a life to it, so so long as persons are donating we’ll preserve supporting my father to do it and he’ll preserve strolling.’

Speaking in regards to the message from Prince William, he informed Radio 2: ‘Never ever in my life did I anticipate being in contact with such essential and tremendous individuals who’ve been making sort remarks like this.

‘It actually is out of this world.’

An NHS employees member wipes her eyes as she holds an indication to thank British veteran Captain Tom Moore who raised greater than £19million for the NHS as they participate in a nationwide ‘clap for carers’ final evening

Captain Tom Moore as he completes the 100th size of his again backyard in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, yesterday

Addressing the general public, he added: ‘I say thank-you very a lot certainly as a result of the article that we’re contributing is so essential and so obligatory, and I recognize and assume you are all so sort and considerate in contributing to this trigger.’

Before he began the ultimate leg of his problem within the morning sunshine on Thursday, he was saluted as he stepped out along with his body by 4 troopers from the Yorkshire Regiment who had travelled to help him.

He was given a rousing greeting on the ultimate stretch of his stroll that has seen cash donated from folks in 53 international locations. The Second World War veteran bowed his head and smiled as his chest of medals on his swimsuit glinted.

How Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising has gone from zero to £20million in every week April 9 : Captain Tom Moore and his household launch the ‘Captain Tom Moore’s 100th Birthday Walk for the NHS’ fundraising on JustGiving with a £1,000 goal

: Captain Tom Moore and his household launch the ‘Captain Tom Moore’s 100th Birthday Walk for the NHS’ fundraising on JustGiving with a £1,000 goal April 10, 2pm : Fundraising reaches £1,000 goal in 24 hours, and household set new £100,000 goal

: Fundraising reaches £1,000 goal in 24 hours, and household set new £100,000 goal April 11, 7pm : The £100,000 goal is reached and a brand new goal of £250,000 is about

: The £100,000 goal is reached and a brand new goal of £250,000 is about April 12, 2.30pm : Fundraiser hits £250,000 after Captain Moore seems on BBC Radio 2 and talks to the singer Michael Ball

: Fundraiser hits £250,000 after Captain Moore seems on BBC Radio 2 and talks to the singer Michael Ball April 14, 12pm : Captain Moore’s donations hit £1million

: Captain Moore’s donations hit £1million April 15, 10am : Donations get to £5million

: Donations get to £5million April 15, 5pm : Health Secretary Matt Hancock praises him as an ‘inspiration’ as donations get to £8million

: Health Secretary Matt Hancock praises him as an ‘inspiration’ as donations get to £8million April 15, 11pm : The fundraiser reaches £10million

: The fundraiser reaches £10million April 16, 7am : Donations get to £12million

: Donations get to £12million April 16, 12pm : The fundraiser hits £13million

: The fundraiser hits £13million April 16, 3pm: It will get to £14million three hours later

It will get to £14million three hours later April 17, 4pm : It will get to £19million elevating £5million in simply 24 hours

Speaking after ending, an emotional Captain Moore informed BBC Breakfast: ‘I by no means ever dreamt I’d be concerned in such an event. We’re doing so properly, and realizing that the rationale we began off was for the NHS.

He added: ‘I believe you’ve got all bought to keep in mind that we’ll get by way of it ultimately, it should all be proper nevertheless it may take time. All the folks discovering it troublesome in the mean time, the solar will shine once more and the clouds will go away.’

Michael Ball then sang You’ll Never Walk Alone from his dwelling, after telling him: ‘It’s a unprecedented achievement. I’ve been attempting to assume of a music which encapsulates your achievement and what you’ve finished for us.’

Asked in regards to the music, Captain Moore mentioned: ‘First of all, Michael is such an excellent singer. I believe it is true that folks, we won’t stroll alone, wherever you’re there are different folks excited about you pondering that quickly every little thing will probably be higher and we’ll all be smiling once more.’

After sitting down alongside his daughter he watched a compilation of sportsmen and celebrities praising him for his achievement, together with cricketer Ben Stokes, former racing driver Damon Hill and TV persona Judge Judy.

The colonel of his former regiment, Brigadier Andrew Jackson, described him as a ‘legend’. Later tears welled up in Captain Moore’s eyes throughout a BBC Breakfast interview when informed he had been an inspiration to hundreds of thousands.

Asked about what he thinks about probably being knighted, Captain Moore informed the programme: ‘It could be marvellous to have such an honour however I do not anticipate something like that. I believe it might be completely huge if i used to be knighted, to be Sir Thomas Moore, I’ve by no means heard of something like that earlier than

And talking in regards to the Queen, he added: ‘I believe the Queen is marvellous and doing such a terrific job as a result of on a regular basis she’s been queen she has been the chief of the nation – and I’ve the best regard for her. I hope she continues as queen for a really very long time.

And on his 100th birthday on April 30, Captain Moore mentioned: ‘Well initially we have been going to have a giant get together right here with all my buddies and relations and we have been all imagining what it might be like.

‘For so lengthy folks have mentioned ‘are you going to have a celebration?’ most likely hoping be invited, however I’m afraid that may’t occur now as a result of all of them have to keep six metres away from me.

‘But immediately actually is one thing particular with all you right here and all the type folks watching and all you presenting cash. And that’s sufficient for me – and I hope you are all properly sufficient to be right here after we do have a correct get together.

‘But that will not occur for some time as a result of we’re going to be locked in for a bit longer. I do really feel for folks in a really confined house for week after week, it have to be very, very troublesome – and I current my congratulations to all of you who’re sticking to the principles and staying in your personal properties.’

Artist Rachel List poses after portray a mural of Captain Tom Moore in Pontefract, West Yorkshire immediately. The Second World War veteran has been hailed a hero

Told that he was now the most important particular person fundraiser ever on the JustGiving web site, Capt Moore added: ‘That is a pleasant file to break. Records are there to be damaged and I’m very completely satisfied that it’s this trigger that has benefited a lot.’

The 99-year-old gave the thumbs up and loved a welcome hug from his daughter and grandchildren as he posed for the media following his 100th lap of his backyard.

The struggle veteran had a relaxation after the exertions of his early morning stroll to full the 100 laps of his backyard. ‘Just a bit relaxation,’ he joked.

From Yorkshire to India: Captain Tom Moore’s profession within the navy Captain Tom Moore was conscripted into the British Army in June 1940 when he was 20, alongside all males aged 20 to 35. He started his navy profession in Otley, West Yorkshire, the place he joined the eighth Battalion, the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment underneath Lieutenant Lord George Saville. The Regiment was despatched to prepare in Wadebridge, Cornwall the place they have been tasked with coastal defence amid a predicted German invasion. A younger Captain Moore was quickly promoted to Corporal and despatched to the officer cadet coaching unit in Droitwich Spa. Here, he celebrated his 21st birthday after he handed as a Second Lieutenant. In August 1941, he was despatched to the DWR headquarters in Halifax the place he joined the ninth Battalion at Winchcombe. The infantry battalion then transformed to an armoured regiment 146th Royal Armoured Corp, although the majority of the troopers couldn’t drive. In October, the unit was posted to Bombay, now Mumbai, in India. The journey took six weeks by sea, with a four-day delay in Freetown, Sierra Leone and a four-day cease in Cape Town. Captain Moore then took a prepare from Bombay to Poona, earlier than arriving at Kirkee, a city now generally known as Khadki. The ninth DWR shaped the 50th Indian Tank Brigade underneath the command of Brigadier Schreiber. Captain Moore was then requested by the Brigadier to begin a motorcycling course for the Brigade due to his experience for the game. The Brigade was then ordered to transfer to Calcutta – the highway journey was in a monsoon and took three weeks. His Battalion was stationed within the Lohardaga district close to Ranchi. They then took half in two workouts within the Arakan earlier than shifting additional east and south to Rangoon. Captain Moore was then despatched on a course on the permitted car depot in Bovington, England. He remained right here as an teacher till it was closed.

But inside an hour he was again pushing his wheeled Zimmer body across the paved space of the big backyard as he chatted along with his grandson Benji, 16, and granddaughter Georgia, 11.

He had been thrilled to meet troopers from the trendy day model of the regiment he had served in after being conscripted in 1940 when he was 20 years outdated.

Captain Moore mentioned seeing the troopers give him a guard of honour had given him a lift as he walked the ultimate lap.

‘They have been nice lads and so good that they could possibly be right here,’ he mentioned. ‘I used to be with the Duke of Wellington’s regiment that was shaped into the Yorkshire Regiment the place they’re from. It was pretty to see them right here.’

His grandson Benji mentioned the struggle veteran was an inspiration to folks his age, including: ‘I’ve all the time identified what a robust character he was and if anybody was going to do that it was our granddad.

‘He’s a proud Yorkshireman and what he has achieved is simply unimaginable and makes me so proud. I do know he’ll need to preserve strolling as long as persons are nonetheless giving cash. He won’t need to hand over as he’s giving a lot hope to many others in these arduous instances.’

Claire Baxter, who works for his native surgical procedure and noticed his pores and skin most cancers, mentioned immediately that she was ‘teary’ about his achievements, including: ‘We’re very proud of him, we like him and we’re honoured to have the ability to take care of him.

‘He is a real gentleman. I do actually love him. He is each time he is available in. He’s seen me since May twice every week for dressings and he is available in all the time with a smile on his face – how I’m, how my household are. We each take pleasure in Formula One, so we discuss that. He’s a pleasure to see. We miss him very a lot however we’re glad he is secure and properly.’

Speaking about his well being, Captain Moore informed ITV’s This Morning: ‘My well being is okay, I’m superb as a result of of the NHS. When I broke my hip and once I bought most cancers on my head they handled me so properly. They deserve each penny they get.

‘Our personal nationwide service is completely past, it does so properly and in the mean time all of the employees on the market placing themselves in mortal hazard every single day, they go onto responsibility and so they do it cheerfully regardless of the consequence is.

‘They will know that at the moment all of them got here and did so properly. All the medical doctors, nurses and backup employees are all doing a marvellous job for the entire nation.

‘The struggle that we’re coping with in the mean time, with this invisible enemy, the medical doctors the nurses who’re placing themselves in mortal hazard are on the frontline and we are the again up.

‘It’s our job to give them every little thing they want to do their job correctly as a result of they’ve finished it with such bravery.’

Ian Lush, chairman of NHS Charities Together, which Captain Moore is supporting, mentioned: ‘It was extraordinary, I really feel a specific private connection as a result of Captain Tom was in Burma in India on the finish of the struggle, and so was my late father who was Major Cecil Lush of the engineers, and so they could properly have met.’

‘It’s extraordinary to see the quantity of cash and the outpouring of good will in direction of the NHS and in direction of all of the NHS charities who will take excellent care of the cash that he is elevating.

Asked what occurs to the cash, he mentioned: ‘There are about 150 NHS charities which can profit from this cash, we’re a membership organisation and now an enormous fundraising organisation, I’m the chairman, and I run one of the 150 charities that is Imperial Health Charity – we help three hospitals.

‘We’re spending cash on supporting the employees within the disaster time, we’re supporting wellbeing, we’re doing pods for them to sleep within the hospitals so they do not have to go dwelling between shifts.

‘We’re doing counselling, we’re doing all types of stuff, however we’re additionally placing cash apart in order that we’ve cash to see us by way of over the following 18 months or so to help the employees.

‘We additionally help sufferers and households with our welfare grants, so there’s tons of alternative ways the cash will probably be used. We’re all charities with loads of expertise of utilizing this kind of funds, so we’ll be sure that it goes to the suitable locations.’

His daughter Hannah Ingram Moore informed MailOnline she was ‘astonished’ on the £12million up to now raised by her father. ‘It is simply unimaginable and I’m certain it’s going to go greater when he finishes the stroll’, she mentioned.

She added that her father had turn into ‘a beacon of hope for folks’ in difficult instances and that the donations have been ‘past phrases’ because the nation battles by way of a pandemic that has claimed greater than 12,000 lives.

Captain Moore was posted to India the place he fought within the Arakan Campaign of 1942 to 1943 in the course of the Second World War

Captain Moore is pictured entrance centre throughout his days within the Army. He joined the Armed Forces in 1940 when he was aged 20

Captain Moore married Pamela in 1968 and so they had two daughters, Lucy and Hannah. The wedding ceremony is pictured in 1968

Ms Moore additionally mentioned the native postmaster had already been ‘inundated’ with messages forward of Captain Moore’s 100th birthday, which is developing in a fortnight’s time on April 30.

Major Ian Atkins from the Yorkshire Regiment, which is the equal of Captain Moore’s within the modern-day, mentioned at his dwelling immediately: ‘It’s an honour and a privilege for us to be right here to help Tom in an excellent achievement.

‘It’s completely incredible stuff however over £12million is staggering. We see Tom as a member of the regimental household so to be right here to help him is a privilege.’

The uniformed troopers have been available to cheer on the ‘captain incredible’ as he steadily accomplished ten lengths of the backyard of his dwelling.

Director-general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted his reward for Captain Moore, saying: ‘This is such an inspiring story and extraordinary act of solidarity! Thank you a lot Capt Tom Moore for such a beautiful thought and lesson of humanity! Together, towards #COVID19! #ThanksHealthHeroes’.

Earlier, Captain Moore had mentioned that NHS staff on the frontline ‘deserve every little thing we can provide them’, telling ITV: ‘I’ve all the time been one for having a future, I all the time assume issues will probably be good. We’ve fought so many battles and we have all the time received and we’re going to win once more.’

Such is the celebrity of Captain Moore, half a dozen law enforcement officials have been stationed outdoors the entrance gate of the house he shares along with his daughter and her household.

And Captain Moore informed MailOnline slightly than put his toes up for a well-deserved relaxation he plans to proceed strolling and lift much more cash.

He mentioned: ‘I’ve accomplished my 100 laps, however I’m going to preserve strolling as a result of I do know that I’ve the unimaginable British public behind me each step of the way in which.

‘I’m so utterly overwhelmed by the help from everybody, and might’t thanks all sufficient for supporting my mission to increase cash for our beloved NHS’.

Hannah – whom he has lived with for 12 years – mentioned she was bursting with pleasure at her father who celebrates his 100th birthday later this month.

She mentioned: ‘We knew he might do 100 laps of the backyard – little question about it, however we by no means in 1,000,000 years anticipated to increase this quantity of cash.

‘The entire world is speaking about Captain Tom Moore, and that makes me extremely proud as his daughter. I’ve watched the entire nation fall in love my father, and he deserves all of the love, recognition and help for his unimaginable mission. So thanks from us all.’

The Second World War hero, who joined the military in 1940 when he was 20 years outdated, had set out to increase £1,000 by slowly strolling 100 lengths of his backyard earlier than celebrating his 100th birthday.

But impressed by messages of help flooding into his household he dashed off 90 lengths in a bit over every week. He accomplished the ultimate ten laps of the unique problem this morning.

He had needed to increase the cash to thank the NHS employees who had supported him by way of pores and skin most cancers remedy and a damaged hip. As phrase of his fund-raising unfold by way of social media he rapidly surpassed the £1,000 complete.

Ellie Orton, chief govt of the charity on the receiving finish of Captain Moore’s fundraising, mentioned: ‘I believe I completely be part of the remaining of the nation in being actually impressed and profoundly humbled by Captain Tom and what he has achieved. Thank you for being an inspiration and a task mannequin.’

Captain Tom started the ultimate laps at 7.45am on Thursday, watched by movie crews from BBC and ITV.

Before he began, he paid tribute to the NHS and mentioned: ‘I really feel superb, being within the Army I’m used to getting up early.’

The former Army officer has admitted to being shocked by the response to his fundraising efforts saying the help has been ‘completely fabulous’.

In a rallying name to the nation he added: ‘Let’s all keep it up and keep in mind that issues will get higher. We have had issues earlier than – we’ve overcome them – and we will all overcome the identical factor once more.’

You can donate to Tom’s magnificent charity marketing campaign by going to justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs