Captain Tom Moore: Veteran raises more than £25m in donations for NHS

Captain Tom Moore has raised more than £25m for NHS
Charities Together by participating in a “100th birthday walk”.
Earlier this month, the 99-year-old set out a purpose of elevating £1,000 for the NHS by strolling 100 laps of his backyard.
The veteran’s purpose was to finish the 100 laps earlier than his 100th birthday on the finish of the month.
As Captain Moore’s fundraising marketing campaign gained traction on-line, the fundraising goal on his
JustGiving page steadily elevated as much as half 1,000,000 kilos.
The nonagenarian has since surpassed his purpose by more than 5,000 per cent, elevating more than £25m.
Despite
completing the 100 laps of his garden on Thursday 16 April, Captain Moore has said he will continue on with his birthday walk.
Upon finishing his 100th lap, the veteran delivered a message of hope on
BBC Breakfast, stating: “At the end of the day we shall all be ok.
“The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away.”
The 99-year-old served in the British army in India and Burma during the Second World War.
Following the widespread praise Captain Moore received for his fundraising efforts, Downing Street confirmed that the prime minister is looking into formally recognising the veteran’s “heroic” actions.
1/32
People clap from a block of flats opposite St Thomas’ Hospital in London. Briton’s were encouraged to clap for carers at 8pm local time to celebrate employees of the NHS
EPA
2/32
Staff outside the St James’s University Hospital in Leeds, wave to people applauding them from their balconies
PA
3/32
A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station in London that thanks the hardworking NHS staff
PA
4/32
Barbara Leigh, aged 93, (second left) rings a bell for the NHS, with her family who are all staying together throughout the lockdown, from their front garden across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester
Getty
5/32
NHS staff respond as people in Blackpool join in the national applause
PA
6/32
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak applaud outside 10 Downing Street
Reuters
7/32
Staff from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital join in a national applause
PA
8/32
Tyne Bridge lit up in blue to support the NHS
Reuters
9/32
Residents in a Northampton street applaud
Getty
10/32
Princes George (right), Louis (centre) and Princess Charlotte joining in a national applause for the NHS as people across the country showed their appreciation for all NHS workers who are helping to fight the coronavirus
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA
11/32
People in Woodford Green, London, join in a national applause
PA
12/32
People in flats wave the Scottish flag in Glasgow as they join in a national applause for the NHS
PA
13/32
Ventura’, a Grand-class cruise ship of the P&O Cruises fleet, docked at Southampton Docks shows its support for the NHS by lighting up rooms on the cruise ship to spell ‘#I LOVE NHS’
Getty Images
14/32
Staff from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital join in a national applause
PA
15/32
The SSE Hydro in Glasgow is lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff
PA
16/32
Residents applaud NHS staff for all their hard work during the Coronaviroutbreak in Glasgow
Getty Images
17/32
Wembley Arch in London is lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff
PA
18/32
Dr Olivera Potparic Anestesis applauds her colleagues after finishing a 12 hour shift at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
Reuters
19/32
Residents in a Northampton street applaud in support of the NHS
Getty
20/32
People applaud infront of big screen in Piccadilly Circus
Reuters
21/32
People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital
Getty
22/32
A police officer joins staff from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in a national applause for the NHS
PA
23/32
The London Eye is pictured lit blue in support of the NHS
Reuters
24/32
People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital
Getty
25/32
NHS workers wave from a window at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
Reuters
26/32
People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital
Getty
27/32
Redcar Pier lit up in blue
Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council/PA
28/32
Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales joining in the national applause for the NHS workers battling coronavirus, coupled with photos from previous visits to NHS facilities
Instagram/clarencehouse/PA
29/32
People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital
Getty
30/32
A family applaud outside their home during the Clap for our carers campaign in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme
Reuters
31/32
People applaud outside their homes in Parsonage Gardens during the Clap For Our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, EnfieldPeople applaud outside their homes in Parsonage Gardens during the Clap For Our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Enfield
Reuters
32/32
People show appreciation outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
Reuters
Captain Moore may also be treated to a
Spitfire flypast on his birthday.
A team of aircraft restorers from the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar in south-east London is
reportedly hoping to organise a Second World War-era salute to mark his 100th birthday.
“It will be a bit of a morale-booster for us all, really, to see a Spitfire in the sky,” a member of the workforce advised
The Telegraph.
“It’s been the symbol of freedom in the past and quite an icon for Tom.”