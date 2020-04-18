Captain Tom Moore: Veteran raises more than £25m in donations for NHS

Captain Tom Moore has raised more than £25m for NHS Charities Together by participating in a “100th birthday walk”.

Earlier this month, the 99-year-old set out a purpose of elevating £1,000 for the NHS by strolling 100 laps of his backyard.

The veteran’s purpose was to finish the 100 laps earlier than his 100th birthday on the finish of the month.

As Captain Moore's fundraising marketing campaign gained traction on-line, the fundraising goal on his JustGiving page steadily elevated as much as half 1,000,000 kilos.





The nonagenarian has since surpassed his purpose by more than 5,000 per cent, elevating more than £25m.

Despite completing the 100 laps of his garden on Thursday 16 April, Captain Moore has said he will continue on with his birthday walk.

Upon finishing his 100th lap, the veteran delivered a message of hope on BBC Breakfast, stating: “At the end of the day we shall all be ok.

“The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away.”

The 99-year-old served in the British army in India and Burma during the Second World War.

Following the widespread praise Captain Moore received for his fundraising efforts, Downing Street confirmed that the prime minister is looking into formally recognising the veteran’s “heroic” actions.

1/32 People clap from a block of flats opposite St Thomas’ Hospital in London. Briton’s were encouraged to clap for carers at 8pm local time to celebrate employees of the NHS EPA 2/32 Staff outside the St James’s University Hospital in Leeds, wave to people applauding them from their balconies PA 3/32 A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station in London that thanks the hardworking NHS staff PA 4/32 Barbara Leigh, aged 93, (second left) rings a bell for the NHS, with her family who are all staying together throughout the lockdown, from their front garden across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester Getty 5/32 NHS staff respond as people in Blackpool join in the national applause PA 6/32 Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak applaud outside 10 Downing Street Reuters 7/32 Staff from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital join in a national applause PA 8/32 Tyne Bridge lit up in blue to support the NHS Reuters 9/32 Residents in a Northampton street applaud Getty 10/32 Princes George (right), Louis (centre) and Princess Charlotte joining in a national applause for the NHS as people across the country showed their appreciation for all NHS workers who are helping to fight the coronavirus Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA 11/32 People in Woodford Green, London, join in a national applause PA 12/32 People in flats wave the Scottish flag in Glasgow as they join in a national applause for the NHS PA 13/32 Ventura’, a Grand-class cruise ship of the P&O Cruises fleet, docked at Southampton Docks shows its support for the NHS by lighting up rooms on the cruise ship to spell ‘#I LOVE NHS’ Getty Images 14/32 Staff from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital join in a national applause PA 15/32 The SSE Hydro in Glasgow is lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff PA 16/32 Residents applaud NHS staff for all their hard work during the Coronaviroutbreak in Glasgow Getty Images 17/32 Wembley Arch in London is lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff PA 18/32 Dr Olivera Potparic Anestesis applauds her colleagues after finishing a 12 hour shift at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Reuters 19/32 Residents in a Northampton street applaud in support of the NHS Getty 20/32 People applaud infront of big screen in Piccadilly Circus Reuters 21/32 People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital Getty 22/32 A police officer joins staff from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in a national applause for the NHS PA 23/32 The London Eye is pictured lit blue in support of the NHS Reuters 24/32 People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital Getty 25/32 NHS workers wave from a window at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Reuters 26/32 People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital Getty 27/32 Redcar Pier lit up in blue Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council/PA 28/32 Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales joining in the national applause for the NHS workers battling coronavirus, coupled with photos from previous visits to NHS facilities Instagram/clarencehouse/PA 29/32 People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital Getty 30/32 A family applaud outside their home during the Clap for our carers campaign in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme Reuters 31/32 People applaud outside their homes in Parsonage Gardens during the Clap For Our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, EnfieldPeople applaud outside their homes in Parsonage Gardens during the Clap For Our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Enfield Reuters 32/32 People show appreciation outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Reuters

Captain Moore may also be treated to a Spitfire flypast on his birthday.

A team of aircraft restorers from the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar in south-east London is reportedly hoping to organise a Second World War-era salute to mark his 100th birthday.

“It will be a bit of a morale-booster for us all, really, to see a Spitfire in the sky,” a member of the workforce advised The Telegraph.

“It’s been the symbol of freedom in the past and quite an icon for Tom.”